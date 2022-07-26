Voters in Marion County will elect an associate circuit judge for the 10th Circuit Court in Marion County on Tuesday, August 2.
Incumbent Judge John J. Jackson, who has held the office 1996, is opposed by Tyler White; both candidates are listed as Republicans.
John J. Jackson
General Information: Judge John J. Jackson, I am 62 years old and raised on a small family farm in rural Missouri. I have worked my entire life including before, during and after college.
Years lived in Marion County: I moved to Marion County in 1985 after graduating law school. I have lived in Missouri all my life and in Marion County for 37 years.
Family: I have been married 34 years to my wife, Debbie, who was raised on a small farm in Ralls County. We have 3 adult children: Amy, Adam and Alex, all successfully employed and living on their own.
Professional/Employer:
1985: private practice with the Law Firm of Rendlen, Ahrens, Browne and Rendlen.
1990: elected Prosecuting Attorney of Marion County and re-elected in 1994.
1996: appointed Marion County Associate Circuit and Probate Judge.
1998: I was elected in a contested race and re-elected every four years since.
Education: Undergraduate (1982) and Juris Doctor law degrees (1985) from the University of Missouri - Columbia.
Community Involvement: Present or past member of: Tenth Circuit Bar Association (past president), Hannibal Nutrition Center at Folklife, Board Member of WeeCare at First Christian Church (past president), Hannibal Elks Lodge #1198, Hannibal Jaycees, Good Fellows, Northeast Missouri Shriners, St. John’s Lodge #28, and Moolah Shrine Temple.
Tyler White
General Information: My name is Tyler “Trump” White. I put Trump in parentheses because that’s how folks are referring after false allegations that have been made about me after I decided to run.
Everyone is aware of the controversy of the Trump presidency, not because he did anything wrong, but because of the Democratic party’s malicious, yet fake narrative that they continuously spread in hopes that the public would believe it. It worked. I’m hoping it doesn’t work in this case because that’s exactly what has happened to me with the false allegations and rumors – it's fake news.
I’m a person that isn’t just going to believe what you’re telling me. I must experience it, try it on, test it out, and see for myself. I guess that’s part of living in Missouri, ya know, the show me state. In the day of fake news alternative facts, and bold face lies where you can’t believe anything anybody says, what I encourage every voter to do is to either call me or meet me in person to see for yourself and make your own decision on me based on me, not what people with political agendas put out there.
Years lived in Marion County: 24 years. I’ve lived in Hannibal all my life apart from the time I was away at college.
Family: Danny and Karen White are my parents, both of which have lived in Marion County nearly all of their lives. I have one older brother, Ryan White. Uncles that live in Marion County are Dave and Paul White. My aunts that live in Marion County are Cindy Hancock of Monroe City and Lori and Debbie White of Hannibal. My three cousins that live in Marion County are Beth Hancock Keller, Deborah Baker Thornburg, and Matthew Baker.
Profession/Employer: Trial Lawyer/Tyler J. White, Attorney & Counselor at Law, LLC.
Education: I attended Mark Twain Elementary, Hannibal Middle School, Hannibal High School, the University of Missouri, the University of Central Missouri, and the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law.
Throughout my educational career, I received numerous awards for both my schoolwork and athletics. The one that I am most proud of is the Criminal Justice Scholar Athlete award at the University of Central Missouri because of how hard it was to earn. After not participating in track and field for three years, it was very difficult to walk onto the best division II team in the country competing for and earning a scholarship.
WHY ARE YOU RUNNING FOR THIS POSITION?
Jackson: I enjoy serving the people of Marion County and look forward to continuing to serve as Judge. The citizens of Marion County are its greatest asset and they deserve an experienced Judge who will represent all of them fairly and impartially. I will continue my dedicated, hard working service this office requires while preserving a focus on prompt and fair resolution of all legal matters. I will continue to protect the community and taxpayers of Marion County.
White: (1) To give the voters a choice for a Republican Judge. When I signed up to run, three of the four judges in Marion County were democrats; however, when I signed up to run, my opponent changed from Democrat to Republican, so I guess, either way now, there will be two judges that are Republican, in name at least.
(2) I believe that if judges are in office for too long, they can and, many times do, inevitably start losing touch with reality through decades of ivory tower existence. The threat of becoming biased and favoring certain lawyers and organizations over others without even realizing it, instead of listening to every case on its own merits, becomes more likely the longer a judge is on the bench.
(3) Third, a refresh - We need a judge with fresh ideas to have their turn to change things in Marion County for the better. Like most residents of Marion County, I am angry about the incompetence of the current administration and the disastrous socialist policies of the left. Inflation, war on energy, open borders, and rampant crime are destroying the fabric of this country.
WHAT ARE THE THREE PRIORITIES FOR YOU IF YOU ARE ELECTED?
Jackson:
(1) As your Judge, I believe my record speaks for itself. I have demonstrated that I know and appreciate the people of Marion County, judging them not by their position in the community, but by the law and the facts and using common sense.
(2) I will continue the dedicated, hard-working service this office requires while preserving a focus on prompt and fair resolution of all legal matters. I will continue to treat the citizens of Marion County fairly, equally and individually in the courtroom with no bias, prejudice or favoritism and continue to serve with the honesty and integrity the office requires.
(3) I have dedicated my life to public service. As your Judge I have been available to law enforcement, prosecuting attorneys, mental health providers and domestic violence shelters at all hours and will continue to remain available.
White:
(1) To be the best judge that I can be by showing that when you come into my courtroom that you will have a chance to be heard and tell your story. If you have some ground to stand on in your case, I’m going to give you a fair shot to show that.
(2) To uphold your Constitutional Rights! As Thomas Jefferson said, the “Bill of Rights is what the people are entitled to against every government, and what no just government should refuse, or rest on inference.”
(3) To effectively use technology to speed up cases dealing with small issues such as minor traffic violations by utilizing video technology. I see no reason why citizens need to drive to miss work or waste gas to drive to the courthouse and wait in long lines when they can just appear via video from home or work. Our current process is a waste of resources and taxpayer dollars.
WHY ARE YOU BETTER QUALIFIED THAN YOUR OPPONENT?
Jackson: I have both practiced and been a judge handling orders of protection, mental health commitments, probate, civil and criminal law. This associate judge position requires extensive experience in all legal areas, not just one or two.
In addition to being a Judge here in Marion County, I have been appointed by the Missouri Supreme Court numerous times to hear cases in other Missouri counties.
I consider it a qualification that the voters have a right to know that as an attorney I have never violated the Rules of Professional Conduct for lawyers and as a Judge I have never violated the Code of Judicial Conduct. I have never violated Missouri Ethics Commission campaign laws. I have never been arrested or plead guilty to a crime.
I am committed to being the best possible public servant I can be and would like to continue serving as your Judge with honesty and integrity.
White: My opponent and I are running to be the candidate for the associate judicial position in Marion County for the Republican Party. My opponent has been a lifelong Democrat that changed parties after he learned I was running against him and if that doesn’t light your fire, your wood is wet.
As a result of the switch in parties, my name will be the first name on the ballot as opposed to his since the switch occurred after I signed up to run. I am better qualified to be the Republican nominee because I am a true Republican. His supporters will say that his party switch is due to the changing priorities of the Democratic party and that candidates switch parties all the time. This man has been a Democrat for 26+ years and the priorities of the party have always been fluid. I trust the people of Marion County understand what is happening here.
I am more qualified judicially because I haven’t been on the bench 26+ years. I do not believe a judge should be on the bench for so many years.
WHAT CHALLENGES DO YOU BELIEVE ARE FACING THIS POSITION AND HOW DO YOU PLAN TO OVERCOME THEM?
Jackson: I will continue to protect victims. I must identify persons charged with crimes who are likely dangerous, and do my best to ensure that they are not free to injure or harass victims, or witnesses.
I will continue to rule on all cases after hearing all the evidence and giving all parties the opportunity to be heard while ruling on all cases in a prompt and fair manner.
I wish to continue representing all the people of Marion County and would appreciate your support and vote on Tuesday, Aug. 2 in the Republican Primary.
White: The biggest challenge that I see for a judge in Marion County is finding a solution to the recidivism rates because what is currently being done clearly does not work. The dockets are full of the same people year after year, repeating the same offenses they had before. I’m confident that I will be able to help resolve this issue because in my current line of work, I help people that match this description all the time and I know what does and does not work with helping them change their priorities, their presentation to the community at large, and ultimately, their futures.
