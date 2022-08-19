Meet Aurora: The new therapy dog at Ralls County Elementary

CENTER, Mo. — When the new year begins at Ralls County Elementary next week, there will be one new employee especially excited to greet students.
Her name is Aurora and she is an almost 2-year-old English lab. Aurora started her position as a therapy dog at the school last Monday.
Her handler Molly Williams, a special education teacher at Ralls County Elementary, welcomed Aurora into her home last weekend and she said it is the dog’s first stable home after a lifetime of training.
“She is the smartest dog I’ve ever met,” said Williams. “She knows when she has her vest on that she is working and when she goes home and takes it off then she is a regular dog.”
Williams and another staff member at the school traveled six hours to Concordia, Kansas, and underwent a week of training before bringing the dog home. Aurora came from CARES, Inc., a company that rescues and breeds dogs then trains them in therapy and services dogs.
It was a two-year waiting list, which is a longer-than-normal list due to COVID shutdowns, and they were finally notified earlier this summer that the wait was over.
Aurora came at the perfect time, as the school is starting a RISE program which stands for Resource, Intervention, and Special Education. The program will include a reset and restore classroom for students to go to if they need to calm down where they will also find strategies to calm down on their own.
“Once they can figure out what kind of emotion they are feeling and they are calmed down — or reset — then I give them strategies to make up for what mistake they have made,” she said. “Aurora is one of our coping strategies.”
Aurora will also be a regular part of the special education classroom, which is where she will start her day.
“Some of the children need extra social and emotional learning, so I might pull them for reading, writing and math and she will just sit beside them. They can read to her,” said Williams. “She is the extra support that they need.”
Therapy dogs work with groups
Williams said that Aurora is a therapy dog rather than a service dog.
She explained that a service dog is for an individual with a specific disability or condition; a therapy dog is trained to work with groups of people.
However, having trained with service dogs, Aurora also has the skills that many services dogs have. In the case of a diabetic, she would be able to tell if their blood pressure was high or low. Aurora could also sense if a student was struggling with anxiety and could go sit beside them in the classroom.
She can also sense other conditions.
“If someone were to have a seizure they would come to get me, bark or try to get someone else’s attention,” Williams said.
Aurora is also prepared for the noise and chaos of school. As part of her training she has been going to places with loud stimuli such as fireworks shows and gun ranges.
“She has been trained to tune out loud voices,” said Williams. “Even in the case of the fire alarm going off she should not react. She might look up at me but unless I tell her to react then she might look at me but she would be fine. She would not bark.”
Williams continues this training by taking Aurora into businesses and out to eat with her. She said that she will also give her other social interactions such as nursing home visits.
At the Meet the Teacher night last Thursday, Williams said the excitement between Aurora and the kids was mutual.
“The kids who saw her last night were really excited to meet her,” she said. “She is going to do really well here.”
Williams said Aurora has also received a full welcome from all of her coworkers.
“Aurora’s second birthday is next week and I’ve already had offers to throw her a birthday party," she said.
