Meet Aurora: The new therapy dog at Ralls County Elementary

Molly Williams poses with Aurora, the new therapy dog at Ralls County Elementary. Williams is a special education teacher at the school who picked up Aurora from Concordia, Kansas, where the school was on a waiting list for a therapy dog for two years. 

 COURIER-POST PHOTO / MEG DUNCAN

CENTER, Mo. — When the new year begins at Ralls County Elementary next week, there will be one new employee especially excited to greet students.

Her name is Aurora and she is an almost 2-year-old English lab. Aurora started her position as a therapy dog at the school last Monday.

