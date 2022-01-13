HANNIBAL — This Saturday, Jan. 15, the Knights of Columbus Hall will host a medical benefit, Pitchin’ For a Cause, sponsored by Missouri Farm Bureau Agent Ryan Fisher.
The proceeds from the washer tournament and spaghetti dinner will benefit a local woman’s surgery.
Jasmine Miller hopes to raise enough money for a bilateral discectomy with fat graft replacement, which is a jaw reconstruction.
Miller’s jaw bones are currently deteriorating, and the condition comes after a lifetime of struggling with a rare diagnosis.
Miller was 13-years old when she was diagnosed with Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy (RSD), also known as Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS). She was diagnosed after injuring her wrist during softball practice in 2010. While covering second base, Miller’s glove fell off as she attempted to catch the ball and the ball hit her left wrist.
A typical teenage injury turned into a nightmare when a pediatric specialist diagnosed her with the disease.
“I didn’t understand why I was in extreme pain and I wasn’t improving,” she said. “No one could touch my hand, even the slightest breeze would bring me to my knees in agony.”
Miller’s left arm was paralyzed for a year with no ability to move her arm or wrist.
CPRS is a form of chronic pain, usually affecting an arm or a leg, after an injury, a surgery, a stroke or a heart attack. The Mayo Clinic says that for those with CPRS “The pain is out of proportion to the severity of the initial injury.”
Referred to a pain specialist in Columbia, Mo. in Fall of 2010, Miller was given a nerve block which took the pain away immediately, but it returned with a vengeance five days later.
After seeing a physical therapist who worked on strengthening her hand and lowering her pain levels, Miller said the pain only got progressively worse, until February 2012 when she awoke to paralysis in her bottom half.
“At that point I was on fire throughout my whole body, I was put into a wheelchair while we went from doctor to doctor in Missouri trying to get answers but as usual they didn’t understand RSD/CRPS,” she said. “My mom thought it would be in my best interest to not wait around and she drove me to the Mayo Clinic Emergency Room in Rochester, Minnesota.”
At the Mayo Clinic, she learned to walk again and attended a 3-week Pediatric Pain Rehab Program (PPRC) for teens with chronic health problems.
“Though it didn’t help my pain it did help my outlook on life,” she said.
She returned home in April 2012.
“At that point my pain was still out of control and I was referred to another pain management doctor,” she said. “The only recommendations we received were either to try a spinal cord stimulator or to go to either Mexico or Germany to try the ketamine-induced coma.”
With safety concerns regarding the recommended procedures, Miller’s mom went back to the drawing board and found Calmare Therapy, a non-invasive, non-narcotic medical device for rapid treatment of severe, chronic, high-intensity neuropathic pain. Soon after, she was also diagnosed with bursitis in both of her hips, carpal tunnel in both wrists, and tendinitis in both knees.
Miller said the treatments helped temporarily, and she was able to graduate high school in 2013, but the pain reappeared soon after.
Miller received a spinal cord stimulator implant in June 2014, which provided her with some relief until the pain flared up again a year later, also causing other issues. Four years later, Miller had the stimulator removed when it began to shock her.
With her pain out of control, an inability to keep food down for several years due to paralysis of her stomach, and specialists telling her there was nothing they could do, Miller was giving up hope.
“I couldn’t keep anything down, not even water, I would pass out randomly, my vision would go black at random times, I hardly left my house. I was miserable to say the least,” she said. “I lost over 120 pounds very quickly with no answers, I was giving up hope.”
After nearly losing her hand to a dog bite due to her weak immune system and finding more disappointment at the Cleveland Clinic, there was finally some light in what seemed an endlessly long tunnel.
She flew to New York for treatment where peripheral nerve blocks were administered and Miller said her pain was gone.
“Within twenty minutes my CRPS pain from my head to my toes was now gone along with all symptoms,” she said. “My vision came back and I could see perfectly, my cold and pale body now had color and warmth. My muscles relaxed. I was overjoyed I had zero pain.”
The blocks takes her pain for four to five hours, but with regular treatments, Miller said she can improve the quality of her life and that is her ultimate goal.
Although, at the same time, she was also given more bad news. An MRI showed that her cervical spine (CI) was out of place, and that she has jaw damage.
“The MRI also showed that I have severe TMJ damage on both right and left. Science proves that my Jaw stopped growing around the age of 8 years old from trauma,” she said. “My bones are deteriorating and it is cutting off blood supply. Every time I open and close my mouth it is causing more damage.”
CRPS is incurable, but TMJ can be corrected which is causing a large part of her pain and inability to eat. Miller said, however, if she doesn’t have the surgery soon they will have to take one of her rib bones to reconstruct the damage from deterioration.
The surgery will be performed at the Piper Clinic in St. Petersburg, Fl. With a cost of nearly $50,000, Miller hopes to raise the money through various fundraising efforts.
The medical benefit will begin at 12 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Hannibal this Saturday and will feature a spaghetti dinner for $10 per plate along with a Gun and Gas raffle, silent auction and 50/50. At 4 p.m. they will host Pitchin’ For a Cause, a washer tournament that will also have happy hour drinks for $1 off and hot dogs, hamburgers and sides for purchase.
For Miller’s Go Fund Me account, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-for-jasmines-surgery?utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer.
