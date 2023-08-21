LAGRANGE, Mo. — A Maywood man was injured in a Saturday night crash west of LaGrange.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2002 Toyota Camry driven by Jackson W. Putnam, 18, of Maywood, was heading south at 5:05 p.m. on Route Z, 6 miles west of LaGrange, when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a ditch.
