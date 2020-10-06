CENTER, Mo. – The Mark Twain softball team fell to North Callaway 10-1 at home on Tuesday.
North Callaway pitcher Hayley Kimbley pitched a complete game with seven strikeouts, while allowing five hits, four walks and one earned runs.
“North Callaway's pitcher did a great job tonight attacking the zone,” said Mark Twain head coach Ross Parcel. “She stayed out of the middle and really made our girls work.”
Mark Twain senior Emma Clarkson had the Tigers best game at the plate, going 2-for-4.
North Callaway senior Mikayla Pennell hit a three-run home run. Junior Ryelle Schmauch went 4-for-4 with an RBI.
“(Mikayla) Pennell is the real deal,” Parcel said. “Definitely as good as advertised. We just have to tip our cap to them and get ready for our next game time.”
Mark Twain is now 4-15 after Tuesday's loss, while North Callaway moves to 7-8. The Tigers host Louisiana on Thursday at 5 p.m.