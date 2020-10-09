STAFF REPORT
LOUISIANA, Mo. — The Mark Twain softball team defeated Louisiana 10-1 in five innings on the road Thursday.
Tigers senior pitcher Sydnee Brothers earned the win after pitching five innings with six strikeouts, while allowing six hits and one earned run.
“Sydnee was terrific in the circle for us tonight,” said Mark Twain head coach Ross Parcel. “She does a fantastic job of pounding the zone and inducing ground balls and pop flies, which is when she is the most effective.”
Mark Twain sophomore right fielder Maddie Epperson was 3-for-3 with two runs and an RBI. Senior shortstop Emma Clarkson was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.
Tigers senior center fielder Elizabeth Trower was 2-for-3 with two runs and three RBIs. Sophomore left fielder Audrey Ross was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
“(Louisiana’s) pitcher was effective throwing under our hitting speed,” Parcel said. “Luckily we were able to adjust our approach the second and third time through the order and put some good swings on the ball.”
Mark Twain is now 5-15 for the season and will start play in the district tournament on Wednesday against Highland at home.