Mark Twain gets a clean-up job

The Mark Twain rock mosaic that sits on the hill overlooking the Mississippi bridge was recently cleaned up by a few community members who wanted to brighten it up for those traveling into town from Illinois.

 CONTRIBUTED

HANNIBAL — One of the first things travelers see crossing into Hannibal over the Mississippi Bridge is the mosaic likeness of Mark Twain etched into the hill beside the exit to downtown Hannibal.

On Oct. 17, a small group gathered at the site to clean it up after noticing it had become disheveled.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.