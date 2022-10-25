HANNIBAL — One of the first things travelers see crossing into Hannibal over the Mississippi Bridge is the mosaic likeness of Mark Twain etched into the hill beside the exit to downtown Hannibal.
On Oct. 17, a small group gathered at the site to clean it up after noticing it had become disheveled.
Blane Mundle, Stephen McGregor and Mike Dobson worked together weeding. Rick Johnson brought a large mower to cut the grass around the area.
The effort began when Mundle and McGregor noticed the area needed cleaning and decided to take on the project as a gift to the community. Having once worked together as administrators of two Hannibal schools, Mundle at the Hannibal Middle School and McGregor at the Hannibal Career and Technical Center. Mundle is currently a member of the Hannibal School Board.
“Every time you drive by it, you notice it needed to be cleaned up,” McGregor said. “I saw that there was a discussion on Facebook about it and told Blane we should take the bull by the horns and just go clean it.”
“The day was fabulous. We got everything done,” Mundle said. “We will lay down some weed killer spray in the spring.”
After obtaining a permit from the city, the pair will now be in charge of cleaning the space for three years.
It’s a project both McGregor and Mundle have special connections with.
In 2008 McGregor brought his students out to the area to clean it, having also noticed then that it needed to be cleaned up.
For Mundle, his uncle once worked on the project and that’s one of the reasons he wants to keep it up. Also, he wants the town to make a good impression for those coming across the river.
“When people enter Hannibal to see it, we want to make sure that we make a great first impression, so we are happy to go help and help our city,” he said.
Mundle said he believes it has been there for about 20 years and that the rock filling the Mark Twain likeness, which is made from steel, was shipped in from all around the country.
“It was a very complicated project,” said Mundle.
Mundle and McGregor both said that this project, and others they have done, is their way of giving back to a community that they are grateful for.
“I have lived in Hannibal now for 35 years and I want Hannibal to be a beautiful place to live and I think it is,” McGregor said. “If we can do a little bit to help along the way and give back to the community that has given to us.”
Mundle said that the project is complete for now but for those who are looking for ways to give back to the community, he has a Facebook page called Random Acts of Continuing Kindness.
Mundle and his wife, Maria, began the page in 2020 when many businesses and other things were shut down. It started with “Tip an Essential Worker” where they tried to give out $100 tips to those working in the pandemic.
They began a Facebook page that has grown into a community who loves doing things for others. It is all funded by the Mundles and by those who purchase items sold on the page.
From having paid off students’ lunch accounts when they get behind to purchasing lunch for people in service, Mundle said the Facebook page is a fun way to give back to the community.
Recently they went to McDonalds and purchased lunch for retired and active emergency personnel, and ordered pizzas to the firehouses.
“Giving back is something that we have always loved to do as a family,' he said. "We have been blessed and want to give back to our community."
To follow the Facebook group search for Random Acts of Continuing Kindness and ask to join the group.
