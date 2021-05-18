Mark Twain Lake visitor center reopens to public

PERRY, Mo. — Mark Twain Lake is beginning to return to normal as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is easing COVID-19 restrictions.
Last week, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Mark Twain Lake announced the opening of the M.W. Boudreaux Memorial Visitor Center. The center is reopening in phases.
The exhibit hall and lobby will be open for your education and to provide lake information. The community room will not be open until further notice.
Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, May 13 to June 2; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, June 3 to June 30; and open daily from 9 a.m, to 4:30 p.m. beginning July 1.
“All visitors, contractors, volunteers, and staff entering the Visitor Center will be required to wear a mask, and are asked to bring their own, in compliance with President Biden’s Executive Order on Protecting the Federal Workforce and Requiring Mask-Wearing. Social distancing with a one-way traffic pattern will be utilized throughout the facility with directional arrows and a limited number of visitors will be allowed at one time on a first come, first served basis,” said the Corps of Engineers in an announcement.
Visitors may also use the ADA accessible Eagle Bluff Trail, picnicking, playground, scenic overlooks and the Northeast Missouri Vietnam Memorial while in the area. The nature sales area provided by the Mark Twain Lake Visitors and Educational Resource Center Committee will accept credit/debit card payment only. No cash will be accepted.
More information is available by calling the Mark Twain Lake Project Office at 573-735-4097, following Corps of Engineers on Facebook at Mark Twain Lake — U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, or emailing to Mark-TwainInfo@usace.army.