MONROE CITY, Mo. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) is reminding visitors at Mark Twain Lake that all ATV's, UTV's, OHV's, non-permitted golf carts and unlicensed vehicles are not permitted to operate on USACE roadways and lands.
This is a posted restriction. Any utilization of the vehicles will be subject to a citation and in violation of U.S. Code; Title 36; 327.2D.
