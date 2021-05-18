Mark Twain Jellystone Park ramps up for visitor season

MONROE CITY, Mo. — Visitors to Mark Twain Lake are seeing a return to normalcy as the 2021 season gets underway along with a bit of flashy new offerings.
First, the flash. The former Mark Twain Landing will have a grand opening Saturday as Mark Twain Jellystone Park, complete with characters from the Yogi Bear cartoon series.
The aging Mark Twain Landing Park and Splash Station Waterpark, located south of Monroe City on the outskirts of Mark Twain Lake, were purchased in December by Great Escapes RV Resorts. The new owners are investing upward of $4 million to improve, repair and upgrade the park.
Great Escapes, which is owned by the Jenkins Organization, is based in Houston.
As she drives around the park in a golf cart, assistant general manager Jamie Miller points out significant issues that have undergone repairs in both the RV park and the water park.
“We have completely overhauled the pools,” she said, pointing to workers putting the finishing touches on the overhaul of the water park’s signature wave pool. “We have repairs pipes that were broken and leaking. There were major issues.”
But the biggest change in the park’s business model, which includes opening sites for daily camping year-round, the first RV park to offer that option around Mark Twain Lake.
The most significant change has been to reduce the number of seasonal RV sites from 180 to 100. Most seasonal campers paid a fee to store their RVs or travel trailers on site for the winter months.
Prices also increased, from an average of $2,600 for the April 1 through Oct. 31 season, to base charge of $4,590. There is an additional $500 charge for golf carts.
Although longtime campers have objected to the changes, Miller and park general manager Robin Severson said the new park is receiving a good reception from new campers as evidenced by reservations for the Memorial Day Weekend.
And, said Miller, sales for season passed to the Splash Landing Waterpark have gone well, with Ralls and Monroe County regulars and people living in the Quincy area and Iowa buying season passes.
Miller said visitors will find the major improvements on a park that had seen better days.
By the height of the season this summer, she said Jellystone will likely employ 75 to 100 full- and part-timers, many from the local area, while Splash Landing will also go on a seasonal hiring spree.
Among the major upgrades and improvements:
• An entire new playground for children
• Several premium RV sites with upgraded fire pits and some with what she calls “doggie dens.”
• An activity center will daily events for children staffed and directed by park employees.
• The restaurant and bar at Splash Landing are being gutted and rebuilt, while the water slides are being upgraded and the pools resurfaced and overhauled to eliminate leaks.
• The outdoor movie theater is being rebuilt.
• A wagon with a wheelchair lift will circumvent the park several times a day.