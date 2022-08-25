Mark Twain High School adopts laude system for 2025 graduates

CENTER, Mo. – Mark Twain High students who will graduate in 2025 are learning how to achieve their personal best.
The class will be the first to graduate at the school without a valedictorian or salutatorian to recognize during the ceremony, but it doesn’t mean they won’t have a goal to reach for.
The school will instead follow the laude system which honors students at different GPA levels, ACT scores and other requirements. The top achievement is summa cum laude, the second group is magna cum laude and the third group is cum laude.
The school has already been observing the laude system for several years in order to give more students a chance to shine at graduation.
Principal Deacon Windsor, and Counselor Adria Palmer said they hope the change will invoke even more achievement in students who won’t feel pressured to reach for the top two spots in the class but to strive for their personal best.
With no maximum number of students recognized in the laude system, every student who has reached the GPA and criteria necessary will receive the honor of graduating laude.
“We hope that more students will strive to be part of that laude system and reach that honor. Instead of thinking it’s just the top one or two, they know they are not competing against anyone but themselves,” said Palmer.
The phasing out of valedictorian and salutatorian has been catching on at various high schools around the country.
“In our experience recently with other schools in Missouri and surrounding areas, many are phasing out the valedictorian and salutatorian and rankings because colleges just don’t look at it as much,” Palmer said.
They took the idea to the school superintendent, Tara Lewis, and the school board to start the conversation several years ago, and Windsor said the decision wasn’t made overnight. The class of 2025 were told about the change before starting their freshman year.
“It doesn’t just happen overnight because the biggest thing about something like that is whether you agree with it or not, it’s traditional,” he said. “It has a long 50-60 years of history, and when you change a tradition it’s different.”
Windsor said they really just want to honor and recognize more students.
“Our graduation is about the kids and about the academics, and we want to recognize the entire class as a whole and as individuals,” he said. “Those who have achieved deserve the recognition.”
That’s not the only change in the school.
This year the entire Ralls County RII District switched to a four-day week, attending Tuesday-Friday. Although the school is now closed on Mondays, the hours this year will actually be more than the previous year.
Not only did the school add 35 minutes to the school day by starting 15 minutes earlier and ending 20 minutes later, but they also gained hours by students not missing school due to professional development for teachers. Teachers will be required to come in on one Monday a month for those hours.
School activities, practices and competitions will continue to take place on Mondays and 44 Mark Twain High students who attend the Hannibal Career and Tech programs will continue to attend on Mondays.
“Hannibal Vo-tech is a terrific opportunity for young people and they do such a great job for us and our students over there,” Windsor said. “We really appreciate them.”
The school is also seeing many updates to the building in the five phase plan that stems from a bond granted to the school district in 2020; currently the school is in phase four, which is ahead of schedule. Due to that, Windsor said they hope to have a few surprises for the community.
A few of the many improvements at Mark Twain High School has been the addition of an Ag building and fieldhouse, updates in the gymnasium such as new lighting, updated goals, safety pads, stage flooring, new curtains and paint.
“Our school does look great and it is safe but it’s the people that make it great. Our people are absolutely amazing and I wouldn’t trade that for the world,” said Windsor. “The people make this a good school.”
