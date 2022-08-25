Mark Twain High School adopts laude system for 2025 graduates

Mark Twain High School will drop the valedictorian and salutatorian effective for the 2025 graduates. They will instead adopt the laude system which encourages each student to meet specific requirements, including GPA and ACT scores, to achieve their personal best.

CENTER, Mo. – Mark Twain High students who will graduate in 2025 are learning how to achieve their personal best.

The class will be the first to graduate at the school without a valedictorian or salutatorian to recognize during the ceremony, but it doesn’t mean they won’t have a goal to reach for.

