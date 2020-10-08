Mark Twain heads to Montgomery County for conference clash

CENTER, Mo. — The Mark Twain Tigers are coming off a homecoming football win against Wright City and will head to Montgomery County to face the Wildcats this Friday.
The Tigers win over Wright City broke a two-game losing streak to give Mark Twain its second win of the season.
“The players are working hard,” said Mark Twain head coach Karl Asbury. “It feels very good when you get rewarded with a win.”
Mark Twain will face a tough Montgomery City (4-2) team, who is on a three-game winning streak. Last week, the Wildcats defeated Clopton with Elsberry 42-7.
Asbury said the Tigers will need to play smart, know their assignments and tackle well.
“Montgomery County is good,” Asbury said. “We need to continue to play the way we have been playing. They do have a lot of weapons. We need to limit our mistakes.”
In last week’s 36-16 win over Wright City, Mark Twain’s offense combined for 414 yards and five touchdowns.
Mark Twain running back Landon Moss ran for 219 yards on 19 carries with two touchdowns. Evan Torrence scored three touchdowns, while running for 154 yards on 17 carries.
Asbury said Mark Twain’s offensive line play was outstanding last week, which helped the Tigers have their best game so far this season.
“Evan and Landon would not get touched until four yards down the field on a lot of plays,” Asbury said. “That shows good blocking. Evan and Landon were patient, allowing the blocks to develop. They have really improved on that through the season. That game shows that those two could be explosive if there is blocking in front of them.”
Asbury feels that Mark Twain is building some momentum after the win over Wright City and is building towards district play.
“I think the players have been building after the Missouri Military Academy game,” Asbury said. “They played well versus Bowling Green and we had three chances to score. We just came up short. We did not come up short versus Wright City.”