CENTER, Mo. – The Mark Twain football team (2-4) will head to North Callaway (4-2) Friday in search of its third win of the season.
After defeating Wright City two weeks ago, Mark Twain fell to Montgomery County 48-14 last Friday on the road.
“We played well for a half,” said Mark Twain head coach Karl Asbury. “Then we lost a couple of players to injury. That really depleted our depth. We are not deep in some spots and that was a spot.”
This week's game will also be on the road against a tough North Callaway team.
Asbury said there were some positives from last week's loss to Montgomery County.
“I liked the way we played on offense,” Asbury said. “It was our second biggest output of the year. We still had a back gain over 170 yards.”
This season, the Tigers have relied on Landon Moss and Evan Torrence to lead their offense. The running back duo combined for 373 rushing yards and five touchdowns in the win over Wright City two weeks ago.
Asbury said Moss and Torrence are big pieces to Mark Twain's offensive attack.
“We did not have Torrence last week because of injury,” Asbury said. “He may be back this week. We will need to find someone to help fill his production if he can't go.”
Mark Twain will go with the same offensive and defensive game plan against North Callaway as it had in previous games this season.
“We are working on getting the new guys to know what to do (during practice this week),” Asbury said.