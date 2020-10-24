CENTER, Mo. -- The Mark Twain football team snapped a two-game losing streak, defeating Louisiana 28-6 at home Friday.
The game was a defensive struggle most of the first half, with neither team scoring until the second quarter when the Tigers went on a 98-yard drive culminated with an Evan Torrence touchdown run.
"It was important to get that going," said Mark Twain head coach Karl Asbury. "Otherwise, we would had been playing into the wind. Evan Torrence was the big ball carrier in those drive. He got us out of that hole and put us in good situations to be able to score."
Torrence ran for a total of 160 yards, including two touchdowns for the Tigers.
Mark Twain also had big contributions from two other running backs. Landon Moss ran for 116 yards and a touchdown, while Lakoda Preston ran for 46 yards and a touchdown.
"The offensive line finally got going after feeling each other out a little bit," Asbury said. "Those two guys, Evan and Landon, really have done an outstanding job. Along with the offensive line and the other guys who help block, too."
The Tigers would not score again until the fourth quarter, when its offense exploded for three touchdowns.
The Tigers defense nearly came away with a shutout of the Louisiana offense, but the Bulldogs were able to score a touchdown with 30 seconds remaining in the game.
"(The defense) was outstanding last night," Asbury said. "They have a pretty dynamic quarterback. We did keep him under wraps. That was very important not to let him get out and run."
Dawson Talbott had a standout defensive performance for Mark Twain, with 10 tackles and five tackles for a loss.
"It was his best game of the year so far on defense," Asbury said. "It was good to see him step up and take charge out there."
The Tigers finish the regular season with a 3-5 record. Mark Twain will play a first round district game on Friday, with the opponent likely being South Shelby.
Asbury said it was good to end the regular season with a win to get momentum going into district play.
"We are just going to do a normal week of practice," Asbury said. "Everybody gets this tenth game, so we are going to treat it like every other week we go into. We are trying to exchange game film with South Shelby so we can look at them."