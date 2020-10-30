Mark Twain defeats South Shelby to advance to semifinals

CENTER, Mo. -- Mark Twain is moving on in the district football tournament.
The No. 2 ranked Tigers held on to defeat No. 7 ranked South Shelby 18-14 at home on Friday in the Class 1 District 2 Quarterfinals.
"They drove on us, but we stopped them," said Mark Twain head coach Karl Asbury. "Offensively, we finally got going toward the end of the first half and got a score in the second half. That's the positives I take away from there is they battled through some adversity and got through some things."
Neither team was able to get much going on early in the game, with both the Cardinals and the Tigers losing fumbles within the first eight minutes of the game. Mark Twain sophomore Coleman Epperson came away with the fumble recovery for the Tigers.
South Shelby fumbled again on their next possesion, with Tigers senior Evan Torrence recovering the ball and taking it 98 yards for a touchdown.
Turnovers would remain a theme of Friday's game in the second quarter with sophomore Clayton Turnbull coming away with a fumble recovery for Mark Twain. However, Tigers running back Landon Moss would fumble the ball away on the next Tiger possession, with Cardinals linebacker Elijah Kline recovering.
The Tigers finally got their offense going later in the second quarter when Moss ran for a 55-yard run to put Mark Twain near the goalline. This set up a one-yard Torrence run for a touchdown. Mark Twain was unable to convert the two-point conversion, and the Tigers took a 12-0 lead to halftime.
With a little over a minute remaining in the third quarter, Torrence ran for a 80-yard touchdown, his third score of the night. Mark Twain again was unsuccessful on the two-point try, but took a 18-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
"(Torrence) is one of our two seniors, who have worked hard for four years," Asbury said. "He's been here and he said he didn't want it to be his last game. He put us on his horse to get it done. He played a heck of a game."
South Shelby did not let up and gave Mark Twain a run for their money in the final quarter.
Cardinals quarterback Trey Countryman connected with Wyatt Owens for a 51-yard pass, which set up a six-yard touchdown run by David Fenton. South Shelby would convert the two-point conversion to narrow Mark Twain's lead to 18-8.
With under a minute remaining in the game, Fenton ran in his second touchdown of the night for South Shelby, a six-yard run. The Cardinals failed to convert a two-point conversion, but narrowed the Tigers lead to four points.
"Got to give them a lot of credit," Asbury said. "South Shelby played a heck of a game. We did not play very well and I told these guys they are fortunate to win."
Asbury added that his defense bent, but did not break.
"For the most part, the defense has played well all season," Asbury said. "That last quarter was not the best, but at desperate times, you can make plays too. That's what happened. The guys played well throughout the whole game to keep us in it."
Mark Twain's special teams was able to recover South Shelby's onside kick, clinching the quarterfinal win.
The game was full of penalties, with both teams combining for 24 flags. South Shelby had 15 penalties and Mark Twain had nine penalties.
Mark Twain (3-5) will play No. 6 seed Louisiana (2-7) in the Class 1 District 2 semifinal round next Friday. Louisiana advances due to a forfeit by Principia, and the Tigers previously defeated the Bulldogs 28-6 in the regular season finale last week.
"We got to get a better week of practice and we got to focus on what we need to do," Asbury said. "So that's what we are going to try to work on getting better."