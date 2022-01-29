Mark Twain Cave to introduce new Hannibal Tour

HANNIBAL — When walking into the Mark Twain Cave gift shop it isn’t hard to see what the main attraction is. It appears that one could simply walk behind the front desk and head straight into the cave entrance.
The spectacular view is thanks to an eye-catching picture window recently put in the shop, and that’s not the only change happening at the Mark Twain Cave Complex.
As the cave continues to focus on the Mark Twain historical sites that Hannibal is famous for, they also will soon be telling visitors the lesser-known stories of Hannibal history in regular group tours of the town.
The script will be written by Hannibal native Jessica Bonvillian, manager of special projects at the Mark Twain Cave Complex. Through the tour, Bonvillian hopes to share unique Hannibal stories that they won’t see on the website.
Bonvillian plans to introduce Hannibal’s Marie Bynum, who was the first woman to cast a vote in the state of Missouri after the 19th Amendment gave women the right to vote.
“We also want to be able to highlight all of the shops and everything downtown to give visitors a whole picture of the historic value of our town,” she said.
With the addition of three safari trucks, the visitors will also be able to visit areas that haven’t been part of previous Hannibal tours, such as Lover’s Leap.
The trucks were first gained with the intention of giving guests a ride to tour Cameron Cave. What was a quarter mile hike will now be an off-road adventure to get to and from the 90-minute flashlight tour.
More changes are also taking place at the campground at the complex.
From expanding the gift shop into what is now the largest gift shop in Hannibal to adding outdoor games and a playground, owners Todd Curry and Austin Curry want to give campers the chance to experience nature during their stay.
“We are also going to clear more areas around the creek to give our campers more access to the creek,” Todd said.
They have also increased the number of full hook-ups sites and tent spots; the campground now boasts a total of 99 campsites, including tents and campers.
They plan to start the tour by Memorial Day but until then there are still ways to enjoy the caves.
On Feb. 12, they will host Love on the Rocks, a Valentine’s Day event.
“It’s a romantic evening spent at the cave and it starts at the winery with a wine flight,” Bonvillian said.
Guests will then travel by safari trucks for a cave tour with appetizers and wine or bourbon pairings.
The cave tour will feature the love story of Mark Twain and his beloved wife, Livvy, as told by their host for the evening.
After the tour, guests will head back up to Cave Hollow West Winery for a three-course, gourmet steak, chicken, or salmon dinner with wine or bourbon pairings. Each couple will receive their complementary photo from the cave, their rose, and souvenir goblet.
The event is by reservation only, and tickets are $200 per couple.
Todd said it’s a one-of-a-kind event that checks all the boxes for Valentine’s Day.
“You get entertained; you get a meal; you get some wine and a flower.”
