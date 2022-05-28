Mark Twain Behavioral Health opens new mental health facility

HANNIBAL — Mark Twain Behavioral Health held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday morning at their new Crisis Stabilization Unit.
Angela Caraway, vice president of clinical operations at Mark Twain Behavioral Health, told the crowd that the community is growing in mental health needs and their new facility will provide a place to feel safe and taken care of with “immediate urgent access” for a mental health evaluation.
The facility is located at 146 Communications Drive in Hannibal. It is open Monday-Thursday 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday 8 a.m. to midnight; and Saturday-Sunday from noon to midnight.
The facility provides up to 23 hours of care. While there, clients are able to shower, wash their clothes and change into clean clothing, and enjoy something to eat and drink.
The facility has health care professionals and staff on duty at all times during open hours and psychiatric observation to determine what community services will best serve their long-term mental health needs.
Mark Twain Behavioral Health partners with law enforcement and other community partners for referrals and accepts walk-ins with the suggestion to call ahead.
The Crisis Stabilization Unit is a non-emergency unit where patients are held on a voluntary basis for evaluation. The unit is not meant to be for detox or for those who are suicidal or trying to harm others.
For emergency situations of that nature, Mark Twain Behavioral Health can accommodate through other services, such as hospitalization for a 96-hour hold.
Caraway said their services are a preventative measure for those who haven’t reached that point.
“You are going to encounter somebody who is having a crisis and right now people would take them to the ER or the police station,” she said. “There really wasn’t that kind of in-between step-down level of care. That’s what we want to provide.”
Last fall Mark Twain Behavioral Health collaborated with the Missouri Behavioral Health Council to plan the Crisis Stabilization Unit. Facilities similar to this one are popping up all over the state and beyond.
Although the intake area at the Hannibal facility is still under construction, the facility is already welcoming clients.
Caraway said their theme is to “Grow with us” and she spoke about the recent growth Mark Twain Behavioral Health has had in the past year since merging with Turning Point Recovery Center last July, which was once housed where the Crisis Stabilization Unit is now.
“It’s been a great addition to our comprehensive behavioral healthcare menu that we have served our Hannibal and Northeast Missouri area for over 47 years,” said Caraway.
To visit the Crisis Stabilization Unit call the office at 573-248-1196, for emergencies call the 24-hour crisis line at 800-356-5395.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.