STAFF REPORT
PHILADELPHIA, Mo. — The Mark Twain boys team and the Palmyra girls team came away with first place finishes in Saturday’s cross country meet at Marion County High School.
Mark Twain had four top-10 finishers in the boys race, which helped clinch the win for the Tigers. Will Owen finished fifth at 19:53.1, and was followed by Gabe Howald in sixth, Brandon black I ninth and Chase Lake in tenth.
Palmyra finished second overall in the boys race, and Highland was third.
Monroe City’s Logan Lucas was the winner of the boys race with a time of 19:15.9. Palmyra’s Casey Hathaway was second and Monroe City’s Kaleb Griffin was third.
Palmyra won the girls race, behind five top-10 finishers. Laurin Sheputis was the highest individual finisher for Palmyra with a time of 22:30.8. She was followed by Lauren Reid in fifth, Aly Noland in sixth, Lydia Szarka in seventh and Bella Perkin in tenth.
Hosting school Marion County was second overall in the girls race, with Highland placing third.
Marion County’s Delaney Straus was the individual winner of the girls race with a time of 21:00.0. Finishing second was Monroe City’s Emmalee Williams with a time of 22:30.8.
Saturday’s meet at Marion County was the first cross country meet the school has hosted since 1970.