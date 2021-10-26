PALMYRA, Mo. — After hearing complaints about the lack of broadband Internet in rural parts of the county, the Marion County Commission has pledged $1 million in American Rescue Plan funds to help address the need. Chariton Valley indicated it would equal the county’s cash contribution to the project.
The action was taken by the commission during a special meeting with Chariton Valley on Oct. 19 at the courthouse in Palmyra.
During the meeting representatives of Chariton Valley presented maps showing areas of the county that currently do not have service. The commissioners said they were interested in providing funding to make service available in rural areas where there is presently no service available.
Chariton Valley representatives estimated it would cost approximately $3.9 million to provide one Gig of service in rural areas.
Eastern District Commissioner Larry Welch asked if Chariton Valley would be willing to match any funding provided by the county. Kevin Lybrand of Chariton Valley responded that they had received approval from the company’s CEO to match the dollar amount that Marion County was willing to provide.
Lybrand added that there is also grant money available for which they have applied.
While no motion was made, the commissioners asked Chariton Valley to submit an application for the $1 million in ARPA funding to help provide broadband Internet to rural residents in Marion County.
