Marion County Fair begins this week

PALMYRA, Mo. – Marion County is gearing up for more than a week of fun at the fair.
Events will start Thursday evening and continue through the following week, concluding on Saturday, Aug. 6. From livestock showings and tractor pulls to pageants, carnival rides and more. There is something for everyone at the Marion County Fair.
Artists of all ages can participate in a show by registering on Tuesday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. There will be five classes with professional and amateur divisions:
• Oil & Acrylic as Oil, unglazed*
• Watercolor & Acrylic as Watercolor*
• Pastels, Drawings, Prints, as mixed media*
• Sculpted Clay or Carved Wood
• Ribbons will be presented to all classes in adult & all student divisions. There are three youth divisions:
All art must be original (no crafts) and not previously shown in the Palmyra Art Show. It must be properly prepared for display and/or wired for hanging, or it will not be accepted. All art must be priced, if it is for sale.
For more information call Cindy Davis 217-257-6970.
Sponsored by the North River Old Iron Club, watch and cheer them on as skilled exhibitors maneuver their tractors in various tractor games.
The event will take place at 1 p.m. beside the lake at the Marion County Fairgrounds. With barrel racing, getting as close as possible to an egg without breaking it, chain drag, fast start and slow tractor races and more, you can find more than 120 tractors on exhibit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.