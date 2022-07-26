Marion County Fair begins this week

Marion County Fair will begin this Thursday at the Palmyra Fairgrounds.

PALMYRA, Mo. – Marion County is gearing up for more than a week of fun at the fair.

Events will start Thursday evening and continue through the following week, concluding on Saturday, Aug. 6. From livestock showings and tractor pulls to pageants, carnival rides and more. There is something for everyone at the Marion County Fair.

