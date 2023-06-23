PALMYRA, Mo. — A Thursday morning crash in Marion County injured a LaGrange woman.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2017 Ford Escape driven by Rita F. Cox, 63, of LaGrange, was heading south at 10:35 a.m. on U.S.61 at Marion County Road 361. The patrol said the vehicle signaled to turn right, began to change lanes and turned left into the path of a southbound 2023 Western Star driven by Bobby G. Evanoff, 74, of Palmyra, which was unable to stop and sideswiped the Ford.
