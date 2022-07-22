PALMYRA, Mo. — The financing of bonds for the latest Doyle Manufacturing expansion project has the support of the Marion County Commission, which approved a financing request during its Monday, July 18, meeting at the courthouse in Palmyra.
Mark Grimm of Gilmore and Bell presented the refinancing plan for past bonds plus financing for Doyle’s new development. Grimm asked the commission for a tax abatement Series 2022 in the principal amount not to exceed $8.5 million for the purpose of refunding the Series 2014 bonds on certain real property located at 1 Jack Doyle Industrial Drive in Marion County. Grimm said that Doyle Manufacturing is constructing an addition of approximately 80,000 square feet to the 2014 project.
Jason Harper, superintendent of the Palmyra school district, expressed concern regarding inflation and that less funding will mean money will become very tight. Harper said the school district would like the back seven years removed from the tax abatement. Harper added that Doyle is vital to the community, but noted that $1.1 million less will be received by the school district from the tax abatement. Harper said the school district is willing to negotiate. Monte Doyle said he plans to donate $20,000 to the school district.
Speaking in favor of the finance package was John Nemes of the Marion County Ambulance District. Nemes said the finance plan will only affect the ambulance district in the short term, but not in the long term.
Doyle indicated that he would like to see the commissioners make a decision soon since interest rates are climbing, Doyle pointed out that his company has grown from 50 to 200 employees. He added that the expansion will mean an additional 50 jobs.
In other business, Ashley Long of the Mark Twain Regional Council of Governments brought closing documents to the commission regarding the Taylor warning siren.
Long provided an update to the commissioners concerning all of the services that are provided by the MTRCG.
Chariton Valley shared an updated map of the fiber construction.
The commission approved the 2022 State of Directors for Marion County’s Library Subdistrict No. 1.
