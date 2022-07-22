PALMYRA, Mo. — The financing of bonds for the latest Doyle Manufacturing expansion project has the support of the Marion County Commission, which approved a financing request during its Monday, July 18, meeting at the courthouse in Palmyra.

Mark Grimm of Gilmore and Bell presented the refinancing plan for past bonds plus financing for Doyle’s new development. Grimm asked the commission for a tax abatement Series 2022 in the principal amount not to exceed $8.5 million for the purpose of refunding the Series 2014 bonds on certain real property located at 1 Jack Doyle Industrial Drive in Marion County. Grimm said that Doyle Manufacturing is constructing an addition of approximately 80,000 square feet to the 2014 project.

