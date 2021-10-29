PALMYRA, Mo. — Marion County will pay for half the cost of a U.S. 36/Interstate-72 Corridor case study, which is a necessary step in the establishment of a regional transportation development district.
Approval to pay $25,000 to Armstrong Teasdale, LLP, for the case study was given Monday during the commission’s meeting at the courthouse in Palmyra.
The remainder of Armstrong Teasdale’s $50,000 fee will reportedly be paid by Ralls County.
This study will determine the structure, boundaries and funding for the district, according to Corey Mehaffy, executive director of the Northeast Missouri Economic Development Council.
Mehaffy also discussed with the commissioners the proposed U.S. 61 bypass around Hannibal. He noted that a new study will be necessary for that project since the last one was completed in 1996. The estimated cost for such a study will be approximately $2 million, according to Mehaffy, who added that the recent RAISE Grant could be used to help pay for such a study.
In other business, Sheriff Jimmy Shinn reported that the parking lot at the jail has been resealed.
Shinn told the commissioners that he has located a transport van which he plans to purchase with money from the Sheriff’s Fund. The current van has over 200,000 miles on it and it has become unreliable.
Shinn said he is down to four detention officers at the jail and that he is having trouble filling the job vacancies. In the short term Shinn intends to adjust the work schedules of his current officers to cover vacant shifts until he can find and hire new employees.
County Assessor Mark Novak provided the commission with the invoicing for the flyover mapping which is done periodically for his office. The flyover mapping helps the assessor to see any new buildings or improvements that have occurred since the last flyover to make sure those items are added to the property values for taxing purposes.
The commissioners approved paying $79,602 over the next three years for an upcoming flyover that will take place in February 2022.
The commission accepted a bid of $200 from Daniel and Tammy Grubb for the trustee held property at 1716 Grace St. in Hannibal.
The following properties located in the city of Hannibal received only a single bid of $1 each from the city, which were accepted by the commission: 1112 Valley, 415 Smith, the end of Riverside, 620 North, 707 Union, 408 S. Seventh, 1429 Turn, 2300 Market, 1527 S. Arch, 629 Willow, 411 S. Hayden and 616 Church.
Kemner & Sons, who were recently awarded the bid to paint Lady Justice and perform other painting at the courthouse in Palmyra, have advised County Coordinator Teya Stice that they will contact her when they are ready to begin work.
Douglass Community Center in Hannibal has reported to the county that it has no additional storage space available for use by the Hannibal courthouse. Stice said she is still waiting to hear from other possible sites regarding the availability of storage.
Stice said she is looking to hire an individual to serve as a field representative for building permits.
