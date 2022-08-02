HANNIBAL — Two Marion County officials will keep their positions.
Election results show incumbent Judge J. Jackson will remain the associate circuit judge with 3,420 votes over Tyler White who received 804. Incumbent J. David Lomax was the winning candidate for presiding commissioner with 2,050 votes over Eddie Bogue who received 1,573 and Gerre Feigenspan with 665.
Jackson has served as the associate judge in the 10th Judicial Court since 1996 after serving as the Marion County Prosecuting Attorney of Marion County since 1990.
Lomax has served as Marion County’s presiding commissioner since 2018.
Cherly Damron won the election for the county court clerk (Division I) with 2,883 votes over Allison Higgason who received 1,093 votes.
Marion County unopposed elections:
- Marion County Clerk: Marla Meyers with 3,537 votes
- Recorder of Deeds: Harla Friesz with 629 votes
- County Court Clerk (Division II): Christine Tate with 480 votes
- County Treasurer: Joelle Fohey with 3,614 votes
In Ralls County, the race for Ralls County Presiding Commissioner is over, which was the only opposed race in the county.
John Lake, who currently serves as the Ralls County Commissioner of the Western District, won with 890 votes over Ben Rule who received 488 votes and Sandy Lanier who received 479.
Ralls County unopposed elections:
- County Clerk - Brandy Flynn with 1,543 votes
- District Attorney - Rodney Rodenbaugh with 277 votes
- County Court Clerk - Gina Jameson with 291 votes
- County Treasurer / Finance Officer - Jenna Epperson with 1,597 votes
Voters in Marion County turned down the Maple Lawn Nursing Home referendum 3,105-1,883. The proposal sought to increase the property tax rate from 13.8 cents to 35 cents.
