HANNIBAL — Two Marion County officials will keep their positions.

Election results show incumbent Judge J. Jackson will remain the associate circuit judge with 3,420 votes over Tyler White who received 804. Incumbent J. David Lomax was the winning candidate for presiding commissioner with 2,050 votes over Eddie Bogue who received 1,573 and Gerre Feigenspan with 665.

