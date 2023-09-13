HANNIBAL — A lot can change in 31 years, as Chief John Nemes of the Marion and Ralls County Ambulance Districts can attest to.
Nemes, who recently reached a milestone of 20 consecutive years of National Paramedic Certification, has in actuality been in public service for 31 years. First, he worked for the Hannibal Rural Fire Department, and later joined the Marion County Ambulance District.
So what has changed?
“Most specifically, the needs of people,” he said. “There has been a huge increase in mental health calls. The amount of calls has doubled. We have twice as many calls as we did when I started in this career.”
It is hard to pinpoint the reason for the increased number of calls, he said. “There are a lot of mental health calls. People can’t get their medications; they need them but can’t get them.”
Drug overdoses have also increased exponentially over the years, he said. “That is something we see almost daily in Hannibal - in our area - not just Hannibal.”
But Nemes has also witnessed positive changes over the last three decades.
“I’d say one or more positive changes have been treatment options and equipment changes.
“Back then, we didn’t have access to as many medications as we do now. We can provide much more care for our patients, with a lot faster access to the services patients need.”
For example, the emergency crews have ECGs (electrocardiogram) in the field and can transmit results to a physician. “We don’t have delays in diagnosing patients like we did back then.”
Other changes include better ways “to move a patient from point A to B. A power chair can go up and down stairs. It does all the work for you, and it is so easy a child could operate it.
“And we have a power stretcher, which can raise and lower by power, so the crew is not doing all the back work. And ambulance loads,” which lift the stretcher into the ambulance.
‘Hopefully the younger crew will have better backs than we do,” he said.
Another positive change that is coming soon is Community Paramedicine, Nemes said, which is a specially trained Paramedic treating a patient in the home, consulting with the primary care physician and making medication changes, etc., to keep that patient from going to the hospital. “Missouri is gravitating towards this now and we’re in the process of providing the necessary training for our employees so they can get this certification.”
“Increased equipment, increased daily trainings help us to be as sharp as we can be with our equipment. It has been a huge blessing.”
Nemes is proud of the department that has evolved over the years.
“We are very family minded,” he said. “We make it an environment - the best environment we can give them to work in.
"One thing that had never been brought to light, with public service agencies, (is that) you wish your mind could forget what your eyes have seen. When providing this service where you live, at some point in time you will encounter someone you know. That can weigh heavily on those who are providing care.”
The attitude used to be, “when you see things that are bad, ‘just suck it up’. That’s the worst thing you can do is to bottle up emotions.
“The mental aspect of the job is something we focus highly on now,” Nemes said. “We strive to provide as many resources as possible for our employees.”
“I keep strong in my faith and my family is always first; my patients and coworkers are a very, very close second. I care for all the people around me. That has been passed down throughout the employees. We have the best; they are excellent care providers both in treatment of patients and how they interact with patients, being compassionate.”
As for himself, reflecting on his long career, “I have no regrets, I’m where God wants me to be. As hard as it has been with some calls, grief and trauma to deal with, those who you help save become forever friends. And it is a blessing to be able to pray for someone at their worst time.”
As for the national certification recognition, Nemes said that you have to be nationally certified in order to get a state license. Some people don’t keep up on the national certification once they get their state license.
“There is so much continued education and certifications you have to have, and it has to be kept up. I worked too hard to get it to let (the national certification) go,” he said.
