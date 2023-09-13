John Nemes

John Nemes, Chief of the Marion and Ralls County Ambulance District, is the recipient of recognition from the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

HANNIBAL — A lot can change in 31 years, as Chief John Nemes of the Marion and Ralls County Ambulance Districts can attest to.

Nemes, who recently reached a milestone of 20 consecutive years of National Paramedic Certification, has in actuality been in public service for 31 years. First, he worked for the Hannibal Rural Fire Department, and later joined the Marion County Ambulance District.

