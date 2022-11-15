Marijuana in Missouri: From criminal to recreational

Michael Stonebarger sprays young cannabis plants with a product to repel insects at a marijuana farm operated by Greenlight, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in Grandview, Mo. Approved by voters last week, Amendment 3 will legalize marijuana for recreational use in Missouri.

 AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

HANNIBAL — Last week, Missouri voters made the decision to legalize marijuana for recreational use for those over the age of 21 with 53% of voters supporting Amendment 3, which will go into effect on Dec. 8.

Since medical marijuana was legalized in Missouri in 2018, and the first licensed sales started in October 2020, nearly 200 dispensaries have been licensed in the state. These dispensaries may soon see a change in their customer base going from strictly medical to including recreational users.

