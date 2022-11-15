Marijuana in Missouri: From criminal to recreational

HANNIBAL — Last week, Missouri voters made the decision to legalize marijuana for recreational use for those over the age of 21 with 53% of voters supporting Amendment 3, which will go into effect on Dec. 8.
Since medical marijuana was legalized in Missouri in 2018, and the first licensed sales started in October 2020, nearly 200 dispensaries have been licensed in the state. These dispensaries may soon see a change in their customer base going from strictly medical to including recreational users.
COCO Dispensary opened in Hannibal in February 2021. With other locations in Moberly and Chillicothe, their laboratories are located in Clarence where they create medical cannabis products like edibles, drinks, tinctures, concentrates, vaporizer cartridges and more.
COCO CEO Brooke Foster said that their products could be available for recreational purchases as early as February. The change is one that those at COCO are glad to see and they are ready to add recreational users to their customers.
However, Foster said that the dispensary’s number one priority will remain in the sale of medical marijuana and she urges those who currently have their medical marijuana card to keep it, and anyone who will be using it for medical purposes to get one.
Foster named several stipulations in Amendment 3 that will benefit those with medical cards, including that the cards will be good for three years now instead of only one year as it has been.
Marijuana purchased with a medical card will also be charge less taxes. While medical marijuana will continue to be taxed at 4%, recreational will be taxed at 6%. Local governments can also add a 3% tax if they choose to.
Medical purchases will also allow purchases of 6 ounces at a time versus recreational users who will be allowed to purchase 3 ounces at a time.
Foster said that one of the many medical benefits of cannabis is that it’s an extremely effective anti-inflammatory which helps with arthritis, chronic pain and migraines, and can ease pain caused by diseases like Multiple Sclerosis.
It also keeps people from becoming addicted to opioids for pain management, Foster said.
Amendment 3 doesn’t just authorize the sale of recreational use for dispensaries. It also will allow a microbusiness program for smaller entrepreneurs to sell certain amounts of homegrown weed which will not begin until 2024. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is in charge of overseeing this new industry and procedures.
Foster said there are many reasons, though, to continue purchasing from a dispensary.
All of the plants used in the dispensary go through state testing and a stringent panel to determine testing and labeling for potency (THC and CBD) and various contaminants such as residual solvents, microbes, heavy metals, and pesticides.
“Marijuana sold in a dispensary is one of the safest products in the country,” she said, adding that the level of security with marijuana is also higher than most alcohol retailers. “I would feel safer having a dispensary across the street from a school than a gas station where kids can put alcohol bottles into their bags.”
Foster hopes that people will educate themselves on marijuana and on COCO Dispensary.
Road Safety Concerns
The legalization of recreational marijuana, or decriminalization, also affects police forces as they navigate changes and challenges that will come with it.
Palmyra Police Chief Eddie Bogue said with the legalization of pot, he expects to see an increase in impaired driving.
“It makes sense because you are adding another substance like alcohol that impairs your judgment and making it legal now, people are going to drive and that’s just common logic,” he said. “So of course, those instances of crashes and impaired driving will be on the rise.”
He also said it will likely be harder to prove a case for impaired driving with marijuana testing only available through a blood test which will stay in your system for 30 days.
“The problem with a blood test is that if you are stopped for driving under the influence today and you got a drug test you could say you were using it a week ago,” he said. “So finding out if someone is impaired is going to be more difficult.”
Bogue said they can make a case with DWI (Driving While Impaired) just based on the officer’s observations at the scene, but the officer will need to keep good reports.
Standardized field sobriety tests, which include the horizontal gaze nystagmus (HGN), the walk-and-turn, and the one-leg stand, do help determine whether a driver is impaired. Other indicators like slurred speech, glassy eyes and the initial reason for the stop such as crossing the centerline, making a wide turn or swerving, are sometimes enough.
However, making a case for impaired driving with a drug user can be more difficult because the telltale signs aren’t always there like with alcohol.
He said regulating homegrown plants will also be difficult.
The amendment states that no more than 12 flowering plants are to be kept on the grounds of a private residence at one time. “The plants and any marijuana produced by the plants in excess of three ounces are kept at one private residence and are in a locked space not available to the public."
Under this measure a person may obtain a license or registration card to cultivate up to six flowering plants, six nonflowering plants (over 14 inches tall) and up to six clones (plants under 14 inches tall).”
“It is going to be most difficult for us to investigate someone. The mere possession of marijuana is going to be obsolete unless they have a truckload, which will still be illegal along with transporting it,” he said.
Bogue also mentioned that legalization will not necessarily allow many people to flee their prison cells from marijuana-related crimes. A pocketful of marijuana is usually a fine-based offense in municipal court, and in state court someone might get probation or seek a Suspended Imposition of Sentence (SIS) which erases it from the criminal record.
“People have not gone to jail just for mere possession of marijuana for years and years – most of the time it is for major quantities or it is a secondary charge to more major drug charges like heroin or meth,” he said. “Ever since I have been in law enforcement the only time marijuana has been a major issue is when someone is selling it in major quantities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.