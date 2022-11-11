HANNIBAL — Analise Franke, senior at Hannibal High School, met eyes with her client and smiled into the mirror while putting rollers into her freshly washed hair.
Her client Alice Gosney, a resident at Maple Lawn Nursing Home in Palmyra, was one of eight residents who came to the salon at the Hannibal Career and Technical Center (HCTC) on its opening day Thursday afternoon.
The cosmetology program is one of several programs at HCTC allowing students to walk off the stage at graduation and into a career. When Annalise and her classmates graduate in May, pending board exams, they will be licensed cosmetologists.
For Franke it’s a family legacy that she is excited to join. Her mom, Trish Franke, and cousin, Jill Bailey, own Attitudes Salon in Hannibal.
“I want to follow in my mom’s footsteps and work with my mom. She is my biggest role model in this whole thing,” she said.
For the Maple Lawn residents it was a special outing – a girl’s day out – and Alice Humphrey, activities director and supervisor at the nursing home said walking into the HCTC salon was just like walking into a real salon.
The large room was bustling with students serving clients washing hair at the washing stations, cutting and curling at the chairs, and even soaking hands and feet in preparation for manicures and pedicures.
Humphrey said Maple Lawn currently doesn’t have a hairdresser and while they have been able to wash and set hair, they don’t have anyone to cut it. They also wanted to take the ladies out for a fun day.
“One of the ladies asked where we were going and I said, ‘We are going to paradise right now,’” she laughed. “They didn’t know what to expect but they were so excited when they walked in. I think it’s a wonderful thing, it’s some work getting everyone in there but one of the ladies said, ‘But we are having fun.’”
Sarah Wittland, director of the cosmetology program at HCTC, said that many people are still learning about the services they have now offered for five years, but they have seen it grow each year.
Each of the 48 students enrolled has to have 160 hours before they work on a client, per the state board of cosmetology rules and the juniors are usually ready at that time. Wittland said for the most part everyone is ready to be working.
Cadin Breden, a senior enrolled in the program, said working at the HCTC salon is preparing her for the busy days ahead in her career.
“I have really learned how things are going to work in a real life salon. On these open salon days we get to see how crazy and hectic it gets,” she said.
Wittland said the program keeps them from being tied down to student loans and offers them the opportunity to move forward if they want to pursue other avenues. After graduation, the program students can return in a year to do 45 hours of shaving and learn the history of barbering for their barbers license.
Within two years after graduation, they can also return to learn esthetics, which is microabrasion and other skincare.
Both Franke and Breden plan to move forward with esthetics along with their classmate Lindsey Stout, who plans to eventually add tattooing to her skillset as well.
Wittland feels like the sky’s the limit for the students who graduate from the program but she is also just glad that they have their certificate to fall back on.
“They have something they can earn money and be able to support themselves while they are still trying to figure it all out,” she said. “I know now they have the ability to take care of themselves if they have to and that’s my heart right there.”
Wittland also expressed her deep gratitude to Maple Lawn and Humphrey for bringing the residents.
“We were so excited to have Maple Lawn bring some of their wonderful residents. This was a great experience for them and a glimpse of another career opportunity for our students,” she said. “It was very humbling.”
Humphrey said that while Maple Lawn still hopes to hire a hairdresser, they still plan to make the HCTC salon a regular outing for their residents.
“The girls are amazing and welcoming, warm and eager. This is going to be a great thing,” she said. “This is the start of a fun relationship we can establish.”
The salon is open on Thursdays and Fridays. Call 573-221-4430 to make an appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.