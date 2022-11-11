Cosmetology Students at HCTC style Maple Lawn Residents

Analise Franke, cosmetology student at HCTC, styles Alice Gosney's hair. Gosney lives at Maple Lawn Nursing Home. The nursing home brought eight residents for the opening day of the HCTC salon which is now open to the public.

 COURIER-POST PHOTO/ MEG DUNCAN

HANNIBAL — Analise Franke, senior at Hannibal High School, met eyes with her client and smiled into the mirror while putting rollers into her freshly washed hair.

Her client Alice Gosney, a resident at Maple Lawn Nursing Home in Palmyra, was one of eight residents who came to the salon at the Hannibal Career and Technical Center (HCTC) on its opening day Thursday afternoon.

