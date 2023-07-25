LOUISIANA, MO. — On July 20 around 8 p.m. a member of the Louisiana Police Department observed Nicholas A. Twilla, 38, of Louisiana who had several active felony warrants driving in town.
Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop. However, Twilla did not stop and the officer pursued.
During the pursuit, a passenger jumped from the vehicle after it briefly slowed down and the suspect threw a large amount of methamphetamine out of the driver's window, which was later recovered.
Several miles later the Twilla crashed his vehicle into a tree on Highway 79 near McIntosh Hill, he was pronounced dead at the scene due to the injuries sustained in the crash.
An investigation into the crash is being conducted, at the request of the Louisiana Police Department, by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The Louisiana Police Department was assisted by members of the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, Pike County Ambulance, Buffalo Township Fire Department, Louisiana Fire Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
