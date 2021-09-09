PALMYRA, Mo. — The Palmyra man charged in last week's shooting death of a Palmyra woman is being held in the Marion County Jail on a $1 million cash-only bond.
Raymond D. Gum, 34, made his first appearance Thursday in Marion County Circuit Court.
Gum was arrested Saturday in Petersburg, Ill., and transported back to Marion County Thursday.
He faces charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection with the death of 34-year-old Crystal Cooper.
Gum faces up to natural life in prison if convicted of first-degree murder.
Charging documents allege Gum shot Cooper who found Friday morning in a vehicle in the 100 block of East Jefferson.
Gum and Cooper reportedly were in a relationship at the time.
Gum is set to return to court Tuesday for bond hearing.