HANNIBAL — Parts of Sodalis Nature Preserve will be closed this week so maintenance work can take place on gates covering the abandoned limestone mines.
The upper loop of Sodalis will be closed and pedestrian traffic will not be allowed due to safety concerns.
Specially-constructed gates were built and set in place at each of the 33 mine entrances that allow bats to come in and out of the mine, but keep people out. The mines provide an essential hibernating habitat for more than 200,000 endangered Indiana bats. The bats are currently out of hibernation so the work is able to occur.
Representatives from Missouri Bat Census, US Fish and Wildlife and Hannibal Parks & Recreation and completing the repairs.
