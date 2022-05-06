HANNIBAL — Astronomy buffs will be over the moon about a nature program offered by Hannibal Parks & Recreation starting at 7:30 p.m. May 14.
“Earth’s Companion: The Moon” will begin at City Hall, 320 Broadway, then participants will go to Lover’s Leap to view the moon.
Robert Sadler, professor of physical science at Culver-Stockton College, said the presentation at City Hall will focus on the physical and orbital aspects of Earth’s moon, along with some of the lunar folklore associated with it. “At Lover’s Leap, we will view the moon with binoculars and talk about observing the upcoming lunar eclipse,” Sadler said.
During the evening of May 15 and into the early hours of May 16 a total lunar eclipse will be visible. A total lunar eclipse occurs when a full moon passes through Earth’s shadow in space. Each month the new moon passes roughly between the earth and the sun and then orbits to the other side of earth to the sun to become a full moon. When those alignments are precise they cause either a solar or lunar eclipse.
Sadler will provide some astronomical binoculars and small telescopes suitable for lunar observation but participants are encouraged to bring their own.
Nature programs are free and more information is available at hannibalparks.org or by calling 573-221-0154, or emailing mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov
