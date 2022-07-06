Lovers Leap in Hannibal to become a feature movie

HANNIBAL — One of Hannibal’s favorite sightseeing spots will make a big-screen debut this month at Bluff City Theater.
The movie is titled “Lovers Leap” and was written and directed by Jeffrey Tipton. The film was recently selected to be screened at the Marina Del Rey Film Festival this year, and will go to other festivals before becoming available on the major streaming platforms like Amazon and Hulu.
It will be at premiered in Hannibal at Bluff City Theater on July 29-30 where tickets can be purchased at the door.
A Los Angeles physician turned filmmaker who spends his time between California, Florida and Hannibal, Tipton said the film is “Romeo and Juliet meets Ozark.”
Tipton first came to Missouri when he attended medical school at AT Still University in Kirksville but only went to Hannibal once during that time. He connected with Hannibal more recently when his son began working at Douglass Community Services through AmeriCorps in 2020.
Tipton fell in love with Hannibal when he began visiting his son and decided to put some roots down when he purchased a building on Broadway.
He also took interest in Hannibal’s deep history but one story — and spectacular view in particular — grabbed his attention.
“I was always pulled in by Lovers Leap and I had been writing a lot of screenplays prior to that,” he said.
The story behind Lovers Leap often told in Hannibal is about a forbidden love involving two area feuding Indian tribes situated on the shore of each side of the Mississippi: The Fox in Missouri and the Illini in Illinois.
The daughter of the Fox’s tribe and an Illini brave were deeply in love and, after multiple warnings to stop seeing each other, they were discovered together by the Fox chief one night on the cliff that is now Lovers Leap. The couple leaped from the cliff but survived the jump.
“People do crazy stuff for love,” said Tipton. “That the pitfall of romantic love because it will get you to some good places but can also get you to some really bad places as well.”
The movie is not a documentary; it is a story inspired by the legend and beauty of Lovers Leap, where a majority of the footage was shot. The plot does not follow the same storyline as the Hannibal tale but includes twists and turns to intertwine the local legend.
Tipton hopes to bring out another side of Missouri, which has been more visible to the country since the series “Ozark” became popular.
Tipton combined his love of Hannibal history with a lifelong love of storytelling to bring to light characters who represent the culture in this part of the country. He hopes to show middle America in a different light than the one “Ozark” spotlights with its money-laundering drug cartel.
“Film is still a very powerful tool to get a message or a good story out there and I’ve been to Lovers Leap many times and think it is a very special place. Hannibal is, of course, rich in history,” Tipton said. “But, Lovers Leap is a narrative film, not a documentary, and my job as a filmmaker is to entertain.”
One of the main characters in the film is inspired by a distant relative Tipton visited in Illinois soon before writing the film. Like his relative, the character is an inventor working with various types of technology.
“I am trying to raise interest in the Midwest a bit in this movie, just like ‘Ozark’ did that but maybe not in the best way,” he said.
Lovers Leap was filmed in both Hannibal and Los Angeles; Tipton said using the actual location was important to him. On scenes taken in California, he found a perfect spot in his home city, San Pedro, for filming.
“There is a cliff over the ocean and when you look out over the horizon at night, the cliff is very similar to Lovers Leap. The same light configuration in the distance,” he said. “Sometimes you have to use what they call movie magic. A lot of movies are shot not even close to where you think they are being shot.”
With Tipton also a practicing physician in Los Angeles, his love of filmmaking and storytelling goes hand in hand with helping people find wellness.
“I think that movies can be extremely powerful and they can get people to a place in their head much better than any medicine can without any side effects whatsoever,” he said. “There is a whole field of treatment called cinema therapy where you have people watch movies based on their condition and that is a treatment of sorts.”
