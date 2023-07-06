PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — A Louisiana woman and man were injured in a Wednesday afternoon crash in Pike County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2008 Hyundai Sonata driven by Mary K. Hoaglin, 47, of Louisiana, was heading east at 4:10 p.m. on Route B when it failed to stop for a stop sign, crossed Mo. 79 and traveled off the right side of the road, began to skid and struck an embankment.
