LOUISIANA, Mo. — A Louisiana woman suffered minor injuries in a one-vehicle mishap Friday afternoon in Pike County.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the crash happened at 2 p.m. on Mo. 79, south of Route D.
A 2000 Dodge Durango was being driven north by 32-year-old Rachal L. Cotten of Louisiana. According to the accident report the vehicle was traveling too fast to negotiate a curve. It traveled off the right side of the road where it struck a tree.
Cotten was transported by a private vehicle to Pike County Memorial Hospital in Louisiana.