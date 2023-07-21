LOUISIANA, Mo. — A Louisiana man died in a Thursday night crash in Pike County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 1999 Chevrolet Cavalier driven by Nicholas A. Twilla, 38, of Louisiana, was heading north at 7:53 p.m. on Mo. 79, north of County Road 245, when it traveled off the side of the road and struck a tree.
