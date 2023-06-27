Longtime Hannibal area surgeon and community leader retiring

Dr. Bukstein

Dr. Michael Bukstein, surgeon and physician executive director, Blessing Health Hannibal, retires on July 1 after 48 years of service.

“When I joined Hannibal Clinic in 1975, I was physician No. 11,” he said. “The friendships and relationships that I have made and enjoyed are enduring.”

