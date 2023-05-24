PALMYRA, Mo. — 4-H members from Marion County recently demonstrated skills including table place setting, interviewing, decision-making and public speaking during the 2023 Marion County 4-H Achievement Day.
“Many folks think of the county fair when you say 4-H, but 4-H is so much more than spending a year preparing for one week every summer,” said MU Field Specialist in Youth Development Katie Hogan. 4-H offers youth opportunities to learn, grow, and connect with others through a variety of experiences including project meetings, community service projects, camps, conferences, and judging events. 4-H Achievement Day provides 4-Hers opportunities to practice public speaking and decision making which are valuable life skills.
To kick the afternoon off, members Addilyn Mudd and Heidi Lehenbauer were presented with certificates and medals for their Level 1 Missouri 4-H Recognition Forms being recognized at the State Level.
In table place setting, youth create and display a table place setting using their creativity and then answer some questions about the choices they made in their design and how they could use the setting. Henry Schneider received a Clover Kid Ribbon for his table place setting. Juniors receiving blue ribbons included Cecelia Hulse and Addilyn Mudd and Heidi Lehenbauer received a blue in the Intermediate division. Quinn Schneider received a red ribbon in the Junior division and Violet Schneider received a red in the Intermediate division. Cecelia Hulse had the top placing Formal Setting in the Junior division and Heidi Lehenbauer had the top Formal Setting in the Intermediate division. Addilyn Mudd had the top informal placing in the Junior division.
For collections, youth create a display of something that they collect. Collections are judged on neatness, creativity, and their explanations to the judged about why they collect the items, where they found them, and why they find the collection interesting. Receiving Clover Kid ribbons for their collections were Jacob Shepherd and Elijah Shepherd.
Judging classes offer youth the opportunity to practice their decision-making skills and public speaking. Youth are presented with several scenarios, select four and rank the options provided best to worst for each scenario. They then provide the reasons for their placings on one of the scenarios. Clover Kids Emmaline Mudd, Henry Schneider, Elijah Shepherd, and Jacob Shepherd received Clover Kid ribbons. In the Junior Division, Natalie Miller, Addilyn Mudd, Noah Heimer, and Brady Heimer received blue ribbons, Ceclia Hulse, Ben Warner, and Luke Shepherd received red ribbons. Reed Miller, Trigg Heimer, Rance Greiman, and Heidi Lehenbauer received red ribbons in the Intermediate Division. Terrance Schneider received a red ribbon in the Senior Division.
Demonstrations provide members with an opportunity to share something that they have learned with others and practice their public speaking. Emmaline Mudd received a Clover Kid ribbon for her demonstrations. Receiving blue ribbons for their demonstrations were Reed Miller, Natalie Miller, Cecelia Hulse, Heidi Lehenbauer, Addilyn Mudd, Luke Shepherd, Terrance Schneider, and Quinn Schneider. Violet Schneider received a red ribbon for her demonstration. Natalie Miller, Ceclia Hulse, Heidi Lehenbauer, Addilyn Mudd, Luke Shepherd and Rance Greiman’s demonstrations were selected to represent Marion County in the 4-H Building at the Missouri State Fair.
Interview skills offers youth the experience of being interviewed where they will be evaluated on their grooming, posture, and speaking abilities. Clover Kids Piper Emmaline Mudd and Henry Schneider received Clover Kids ribbons for their interviews. Juniors receiving blue ribbons were Tyne Lehenbauer, Natalie Miller, and Addilyn Mudd. Noah Heimer received a red ribbon. Kye Lehenbauer, Reed Miller, and Rance Greiman received Blue ribbons in the Intermediate divison.
Photo Contest allows members to compete in the categories of animals, people, and landscapes with a photograph they have taken. Eight youth participated in the contest this year. Natalie Miller, Burton Hulse, Ceclia Hulse, Rance Greiman and Violet Schneider received blue ribbons for their entries. Terrance Schneider, Violet Schneider and Quinn Schneider received red ribbons. Henry Schneider received Clover Kid Ribbon. Natalie Miller’s entry was selected as the top photo in the People category. Burton Hulse was awarded the top photo in the Animals category and Violet Schneider’s photo was selected as the top Landscape.
Extemporaneous Public Speaking challenges members to think on their feet as they draw a topic to speak on and have around ten minutes to prepare their speech. In the Junior Division, Addilyn Mudd received a blue ribbon and Natalie Miller, Quinn Schneider, Tyne Lehenbauer and Noah Heimer received red ribbons. In the Intermediate division, Burton Hulse and Kye Lehenbauer received blue ribbons, and Trigg Heimer, Violet Schneider, and Reed Miller received red ribbons.
Prepared Public Speaking allow members to further develop as public speakers. In the Junior division, Ben Warner and Luke Shepherd received blue ribbons, In the Intermediate division, Edward Hulse received a blue ribbon and Violet Scheider received a red ribbon. Terrance Schneider and Marah Greiman received blue ribbons in the Senior division. Edward Hulse, Luke Shepherd and Marah Greiman were selected to move on to the State Public Speaking Contest this Fall to represent Marion County.
Twenty-three Marion County 4-H members participated in the eight different events offered during the 2023 Marion County 4-H Achievement event. No matter the color of the ribbons they received at the end of the day, all youth grew in their public speaking and decision-making skills and challenged themselves to try new things.
