PALMYRA, Mo. — 4-H members from Marion County recently demonstrated skills including table place setting, interviewing, decision-making and public speaking during the 2023 Marion County 4-H Achievement Day.

“Many folks think of the county fair when you say 4-H, but 4-H is so much more than spending a year preparing for one week every summer,” said MU Field Specialist in Youth Development Katie Hogan. 4-H offers youth opportunities to learn, grow, and connect with others through a variety of experiences including project meetings, community service projects, camps, conferences, and judging events. 4-H Achievement Day provides 4-Hers opportunities to practice public speaking and decision making which are valuable life skills.

