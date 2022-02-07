Youth enjoy day of learning and fun at Teen Health Fair

HANNIBAL — The Community Health Assistance Resource Team (CHART) Teen Task Force Teen Health Fair brought fun learning opportunities together for teens on Saturday.
The 25th annual Teen Health Fair filled the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center with booths from numerous agencies and groups, each with the goal of providing knowledge and activities geared toward teen health and safety. A DJ played music for attendees, and youth visited each booth to collect punches on their cards to trade in for the chance to win prizes.
Teens got the chance to try many different activities, including taking a ride on the Missouri State Highway Patrol Seat Belt Convincer, pedaling the University of Missouri Extension’s smoothie bicycle and learning how to make smoothies at home, performing CPR on dummies with EMTs from the Marion County Ambulance District and participating in a demonstration led by Gracie Barra Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.
Mark Twain Behavioral Health set up large wooden letters spelling out “hope” — filled with inspirational responses from teens who wrote down what gives them hope. Melissa Lord, executive administrative assistant with Mark Twain Behavioral Health, explained how the staff is always prepared to offer hope to everyone they serve, and they were happy for the chance to help provide hope to the youth who came by.
Mary Lynne Richards and Jenna McDonald, with Hannibal Parks & Recreation, arranged several photos from Hannibal’s parks for visitors to identify. Richards said several events are planned help people get active and enjoy nature. The Ice Bowl disc golf tournament begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at the Don Crane Disc Golf Course in Huckleberry Park. HPR nature educator Gale Rublee will lead a Winter Wonderland Nature Program from 1-2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13. at Shelter No. 2 in Riverview Park.
Teens and participants of other ages can also check out winter pickleball league play on Tuesdays, indoor archery on Wednesdays and various opportunities to get active with friends and families at Hannibal parks.
Northeast Power Cooperative hosted a demonstration showing dangers including a downed power line, digging without checking for underground utility lines, electrical current passing from one person to another and how a kite can conduct electricity from an overhead power line under certain conditions.
Members of the Missouri Department of Conservation’s Master Naturalist group talked about the mental and physical health benefits of activities outdoors. Visitors were encouraged to use their senses, smelling and touching items like cedar cuttings and branches from an evergreen tree.
Katie Manzke, communications specialist with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT), explained how she was sharing information about the Buckle Up Phone Down pledge ahead of National Work Zone Safety Awareness Week beginning April 11. Visitors spun a wheel to answer a question and win a prize.
“By being here, we’re trying to instill safe driving habits in the youth, because if you start young, they’ll pick up those good driving habits,” she said. “When they get older, it will become second nature to buckle up and put your phone down.”
At the Child Advocacy Center, of Northeast Missouri booth, teens answered questions encouraging them to think critically about how to assist someone experiencing distress. No matter what, adults like parents, teachers and staff at the Child Advocacy Center are ready to listen and offer support.
Cindy Epperson, lab director for Clarity Healthcare and Preferred Family Healthcare, shared tips for oral hygiene and handed out dental floss and toothbrushes. She appreciated the opportunity to interact with the youth during the fair.
“The kids always really like to come out and do it, so it’s nice,” she said.
Sara Montgomery enjoyed visiting the booths with Riley Zupan, 15, Brandon Bowers, 13, and Jordan Zupan, 15. They enjoyed getting to perform CPR compressions on dummies at the Marion County Ambulance District and Air Evac booths, and Montgomery said it was interesting to see the new machine that can perform the compressions.
The teens remembered winning fun prizes during their last visit to the fair, and everyone enjoyed the chance to visit the booth listen to music from the DJ, having lunch and learn together.
“It’s been fun. It’s been a great day,” Montgomery said.
Hannibal Parks and Recreation and CHART Teen Task Force were the co-sponsors of the Teen Health Fair. Area individuals and businesses provided support, with sponsors including the Riedel Foundation, Evening Kiwanis Club, Healthy Blue and Homestate.
