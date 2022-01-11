HANNIBAL — Youth in the Hannibal area will soon have more activities to choose from.
Angeli Graves, assistant and volunteer with Youth Empowered Sports and Activities (YESA), said plans call for a hunting class for youth 11-16 years old in conjunction with the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), an automotive class in October and a construction class in November.
Basketball, cheer and cooking programs will resume in March. Graves said YESA organizers are still looking for a location for the cooking classes, and they are also considering offering some virtual instruction. Graves said the first fishing class was held last summer with Kathi Moore, conservation educator with MDC. She taught the youth about different fish, their habitats and fishing tips, including how to bait their own hooks.
“They loved it,” Graves said. “It was a competition to see who could get the most.”
YESA interactive classes started in February 2019, born out of observations that there weren’t a lot of youth programs available in the area.
YESA set out to change that with a mission to teach children from five to 15 years of age skills like basketball, cooking and cheerleading. Although COVID brought a dip in numbers, about 10 youth had fun while learning a variety of skills last year.
Graves said YESA began as a for-profit program, and they have since transitioned to a nonprofit group with a 501©3 designation.
“We were in an area where there were a lot of low-income kids, so we wanted to bring them something for them to do, so that they are not just roaming the streets all day every day,” Graves said.
YESA classes are all free of charge.
Graves expressed her enthusiasm about inviting as many youth as possible as YESA continues to grow. The group is also seeking volunteers to assist with leading the classes and activities, and Graves stressed the importance of volunteers having a caring heart for kids, being able to deal with whatever is thrown their way, having plentiful energy and passing a background check.
She said the volunteer opportunities are excellent for anyone who likes to get out and help in the community. There are many children in the area who can participate in the programs, and Graves is excited to be a part of making a positive impact in each young person’s life.
“Being able to see what we’re able to do for these kids — teaching them these life skills they’ll be able to take with them in life — is amazing for me,” Graves said. “The smiles we put on their faces — the parents are just so excited, because they’re seeing their kids advance and seeing them become butterflies. Once kids learn a new skill — they love to show it off, they love to master that.”
More information about volunteering, joining the board of directors or registering a child for YESA programs is available by sending an email to bballcheer.youth2020@gmail.com.
