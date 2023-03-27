Youth Chorus performs Spring Concert, auditions new members

Members of the Quincy Area Youth Chorus perform a concert in 2022. The youth will present their Spring Concert at 7 p.m. Monday, April 3 at Trinity United Church of Christ, S. 24th St. and Cherry Lane in Quincy, Ill.

QUINCY, Ill. — The Quincy Area Youth Chorus (QAYC) will take the stage for a free Spring Concert at 7 p.m. Monday, April 3 at Trinity United Church of Christ, S. 24th St. and Cherry Lane in Quincy, Ill.

The QAYC is comprised of talented singers from Iowa, Missouri and Illinois. Expect a concert of “ear candy” as the members perform a wide variety of music from Mozart to African folk songs to a cover of a “Celtic Woman” song. With texts from ancient and modern sources, the audience is bound to find inspiration in this performance.

