Youth Chorus performs Spring Concert, auditions new members

QUINCY, Ill. — The Quincy Area Youth Chorus (QAYC) will take the stage for a free Spring Concert at 7 p.m. Monday, April 3 at Trinity United Church of Christ, S. 24th St. and Cherry Lane in Quincy, Ill.
The QAYC is comprised of talented singers from Iowa, Missouri and Illinois. Expect a concert of “ear candy” as the members perform a wide variety of music from Mozart to African folk songs to a cover of a “Celtic Woman” song. With texts from ancient and modern sources, the audience is bound to find inspiration in this performance.
The Kinderchor includes singers in grades three through six and is conducted by Amy Fairchild and accompanied by Denise Pearcy. The Chamber and Concert Choirs, singers in grades seven through 12, are conducted by Paul Shelor and accompanied by Mary Shelor.
Free-will donations will be collected at the door and are greatly appreciated. There will be a reception at the church following the performance.
Auditions for the 2023-24 Youth Chorus will be held from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, April 16 at Christ Lutheran Church, 333 S. 36th St. Singers who will be in grades 3-12 in the fall are welcome to audition. Tuition is $60 per year and scholarships are available.
The QAYC is supported by Encore Symphony Volunteer Council and grants from the Illinois Arts Council Agency, the Tracy Family Foundation, the Michelmann Foundation, the J.W. Gardner II Foundation, the Marion Gardner Jackson Charitable Trust, and the following funds through the Community Foundation: Samantha Otte Youth Opportunity Fund, Jayne & Leroy Boeckelman Fund for Young Musicians, Katherine Broemmel Endowment for the Arts, Paul H. & Anne B. Gardner Memorial Fund and the Irwin Family Fund. All concerts are supported by season sponsors Knapheide Manufacturing and Blessing Health System.
More information is available by visiting www.qsoa.org for information or call the symphony office at 217-222-2856 x11 to schedule an audition.
