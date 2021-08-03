HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Arts Council Wild & Wacky Art Adventure returns from 9 a.m. to noon in Central Park, joining the Central Park Farmers Market and featuring the theme “Ubiquitous Art — Art is Everywhere”.
The Central Park Farmers Market opens at 7:30 a.m., with a variety of local produced and homemade goodies, and a yoga session for kids hosted by Twisted Juniper Yoga at 9 a.m. Hannibal Arts Council Executive Director Michael Gaines said each year’s theme gives artists up to age 12 something different to explore. This year, youth get to take a hands-on approach to discovering how art is everywhere, including in nature, fashion and mathematics.
Art meets math with the Fibonacci sequence, where participants get to work with a formula related to ocean waves. Gaines said youth can create a Japanese-inspired style of watercolor painting of a wave.
Nature is represented as young artists use vegetables, cutting out a design for print making. Next, they can dip the design they made into ink and make a print on a sheet of paper.
Kids will also get the chance to see how reflection conveys art as they create their own kaleidoscopes. They’ll also get to see the intersection of art and fashion as they create their own Masterpiece T-Shirts.
In addition, children can create flip books to make art in motion and see art take flight when they make a hoop glider.
Box town, photo ops and the snack station are among the traditional activities which will return. The sprawling box town features countless rooms, tunnels, doors, arches and surfaces for kids to paint on. Gaines said the activities will be a fun way to show kids the ubiquitous nature of art.
“Art is everywhere. It’s in nature, it’s in creativity,” Gaines said. It’s all around us. It’s kind of like the foundation of what makes the world go around,” Gaines said.
The tradition has been going strong for years, and Gaines said children who participated in past Wild & Wacky Adventures are now bringing their children to experience the fun. Gaines appreciates how many generations get to share in the memories each year.
“What I like about this is we see a lot of sense of community. You see grandparents bringing grandchildren, as well as parents,” he said. “We also have some that will grab their kids’ friends and bring them as well. So they know it’s a good program and a fun morning in Hannibal — they’re really sharing and wanting to be involved.”
The partnership between HAC and Hannibal Parks & Recreation Department is free thanks to generous support throughout the community. Gaines said the Master Naturalists Hannibal area chapter, The Tom and Becky Program, Hannibal Free Public Library staff, the Northeast Humane Society and Hannibal Parents as Teachers are among local individual, business and civic sponsors making the event possible. Major sponsors include General Mills Hometown Grantmaking Program, George H. Riedel Private Foundation, HAC Program Scholarship Donors and the Missouri Arts Council.
More information is available by visiting www.hannibalarts.com or calling 573-221-6545.