Young Masters top winners announced

HANNIBAL — Selected student’s works were presented with special awards at two separate awards receptions for the recent Young Masters exhibit at the Hannibal Arts Council.
Young Masters featured selected works by fifth and eighth grade students in Hannibal’s public and parochial schools as well as students participating in Hannibal High School art department art classes. The exhibit was sponsored by First State Insurance Agency, General Mills Hometown Grantmaking Program and the Missouri Arts Council, a state agency.
Chosen for Young Masters Select awards from the fifth-grade entries were Jeremiah Covey (Eugene Field Elementary School, instructor Michele Dent); Reagan McWilliams (Holy Family School, instructor Shelly Lowe); Ivy Yakes (Mark Twain Elementary School, instructor Amber Bartz); Robin Lang (Oakwood Elementary School, instructor Amber Penrose); Ella Jung (St. John’s Lutheran School, instructor Becky Evans); Alexis Stewart (Stowell Elementary School, Instructor Stephen Schisler); and Kya McBride and Ella Graupman (Veterans Elementary School, Instructor Tara Lewton).
Chosen for Young Masters Select awards from the eighth-grade entries were Maggie Routh and Dylan Terrill (Holy Family School, instructor Shelly Lowe); Azariah Tucker (St. John’s Lutheran School, instructor Becky Evans); Makenzie Juarez, Layla Fitzpatrick and Madison Evans (Hannibal Middle School, instructors Jennifer Kitzmiller, Hannah Schildknecht and Beth Hinton).
Hannibal High School winners were Elizabeth Johnston, Landin Riley, Jacob Hickman, Brooke Bergman, Tabitha Haxel and Kameil Crane (HHS, Instructors James Zimmerman and Lisa Wiese).
Other awards for students participating in HHS Art Department courses were also presented by HHS art instructors. Those winners were announced separately.
