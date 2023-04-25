Young Masters top winners announced

This artwork by Jeremiah Covey, a fifth-grade student at Eugene Field Elementary School, was one of the Select Award winners at the Young Masters exhibit recently held at the Hannibal Arts Council. His art instructor is Michele Dent. Selected works by students from Hannibal’s fifth grade and eighth grade public and parochial schools and Hannibal High School entries showcased in the student exhibit were recognized with awards. The awards were presented at two separate awards receptions.

HANNIBAL — Selected student’s works were presented with special awards at two separate awards receptions for the recent Young Masters exhibit at the Hannibal Arts Council.

Young Masters featured selected works by fifth and eighth grade students in Hannibal’s public and parochial schools as well as students participating in Hannibal High School art department art classes. The exhibit was sponsored by First State Insurance Agency, General Mills Hometown Grantmaking Program and the Missouri Arts Council, a state agency.

