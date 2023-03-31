Young Masters to be recognized

HANNIBAL — Hannibal’s Young Masters exhibit is on display at the Hannibal Arts Council through Tuesday, April 25.
Participating schools include Holy Family School fifth and eighth grades, A.D. Stowell Elementary School, Mark Twain Elementary School, Oakwood Elementary School, Veterans Elementary School, Hannibal Middle School eighth grade and select Hannibal High School students taught by Lisa Wiese, James Zimmerman and Christina Strode.
The exhibit is being sponsored by First State Insurance Agency, General Mills Hometown Grantmaking Program and in cooperation with the Missouri Arts Council.
Awards will be presented at 6 p.m. The public is invited to attend and support young people participating in positive and creative endeavors.
Select students from each grade level will be recognized with awards each night, thanks to First State Insurance Agency and General Mills Hometown Grantmaking Program and in cooperation with Missouri Arts Council. The Hannibal High School Art Department art instructors will give additional awards specifically for participating HHS students.
