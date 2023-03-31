Young Masters to be recognized

Works by select students in Hannibal’s public and parochial schools are currently on display at the Hannibal Arts Council. The exhibit will end Tuesday, April 25 with an awards night beginning at 5 p.m. Monday, April 24 for fifth and eighth grade students and at 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 25 for Hannibal High School. Both events will take place at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St.

HANNIBAL — Hannibal’s Young Masters exhibit is on display at the Hannibal Arts Council through Tuesday, April 25.

Participating schools include Holy Family School fifth and eighth grades, A.D. Stowell Elementary School, Mark Twain Elementary School, Oakwood Elementary School, Veterans Elementary School, Hannibal Middle School eighth grade and select Hannibal High School students taught by Lisa Wiese, James Zimmerman and Christina Strode.

