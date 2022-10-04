HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Arts Council has added to its Art @ City Hall exhibit in the customer service area of the Collector’s Office.
The display area features Young Masters Select winners from the HAC’s annual Young Masters exhibit. Winners from the eighth-grade level will be featured through the end of January 2023.
Beginning in October, photographic reproductions of the eighth-grade Young Masters Select award-winning pieces will be displayed in the Collector’s Office. Winners from the eighth-grade level are Bethany Devlin (Holy Family, Instructor Shelly Lowe), Alexis Marshall, Hope Barrowclough and Bella Campbell (HMS, Instructors Jennifer Kitzmiller, Hannah Schildknecht and Beth Hinton).
For some time, HAC has placed pieces on loan in various departmental offices within City Hall and will now continue to rotate pieces through the display area in the Collector’s Office. Young Master Select winners from HHS were exhibited through the end of September, with winners from the fifth-grade level going up in February 2023 following the current eighth-grade winners.
The public is welcome to stop by City Hall, 320 Broadway, to view the exhibit.
