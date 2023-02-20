HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Arts Council (HAC) has added to its Art @ City Hall exhibit in the customer service area of the Collector’s Office. The February-May exhibit features photographic reproductions of fifth-grade award winners from the 2022 Young Masters exhibit. Art @ City Hall is a partnership between the City of Hannibal and the Hannibal Arts Council.
Featured winners from the 2022 fifth-grade level include: Colin Steinman (Holy Family School, Instructor Shelly Lowe); Belia Hayes (Mark Twain Elementary School, Instructor Cassie Sullivan); Eli Clayton (Oakwood Elementary School, Instructor Amber Penrose); Mason Tischer (A.D. Stowell Elementary School, Instructor Stephen Schisler); Taegan Murphy and Ava Hinlebein (Veterans Elementary School, Instructor Tara Lewton).
