HANNIBAL — A Saturday morning yoga class will support the Hannibal Arts Council, with participants’ donations matched by an anonymous donor.
Emily Trevathan, owner of Twisted Juniper Yoga, said she was concerned about the fundraising shortage caused by the decision to cancel the Folklife Festival. She thought about what she could do to help, and decided to conduct a yoga class from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday. The class is accessible to people of all ages and levels of experience, and the cost is by donation, with a private donor matching the proceeds from the event.
Some of the stretches are on the ground, but Trevathan said people can bring a lawn chair if they wish to perform many portions of the routine. Due to safety precautions regarding COVID-19, Trevathan asked that everyone bring their own mat or towel.
“Anyone is welcome to come and participate in any way that they can,” Trevathan said.
Trevathan said she shared in the sentiment of other Hannibal residents and visitors that the Folklife Festival was canceled, but she stressed the situation was more important than missing out on a favorite dish or work of art this year.
“This is a really big fundraising event for the Hannibal Arts Council, so they’re losing a lot of revenue,” Trevathan said. “I just wanted to do my small little part.”
One of yoga’s characteristics is selfless service by giving back to the community and helping other people, Trevathan said. One or two times a year, she arranges an event with community outreach in mind. The 2019 Yogathon event raised money for area agencies like the Northeast Humane Society, AVENUES and the Hannibal Alliance for Youth Success Buddy Pack program. This year, she is looking forward to giving back to the Hannibal Arts Council.
More information is available by visiting the Twisted Juniper Facebook Page.