HANNIBAL — The YMCA of Hannibal is helping keep the youth of the community fed during Christmas Break.
Staff will be serving over 800 meals on Friday to participants ages 5-18 years. These meals will cover the next three weeks of snacks and dinners. Registration is closed for this week’s pick up, but people can register for January pick up dates by going to ymcaofhannibal.org.
YMCA staff members will be bagging up meals from 12-3 p.m. Friday, and handing out meals from 3-6 p.m. They are in need of volunteers for this process. More information is available by calling 573-221-0586.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.