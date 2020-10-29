HANNIBAL — Hannibal YMCA staff members are eager for people to come by and experience various activities and amenities free of charge during Welcoming Week through Nov. 4.
Senior Development Director Kara Viorel said a community week has been a tradition in the past, and Membership and Wellness staff members are ready to lead tours of facilities including the Aquatic Center, Boland Wellness Center, Free Weight Room, racquetball courts, boxing room and Hannibal CrossFit. Viorel said many youth who visit after school and purchase day passes will be able to come with their friends for free, and Saturday is likely to attract more visitors with the beginning of several new programs.
The Les Mills Halloween Launch will feature fitness classes every 30 minutes from 8-11 a.m. Saturday. Costumes are encouraged for the light-hearted Halloween theme.
Viorel said a youth program called Born to Move will also begin that morning. Additionally, a free grab-and-go sack lunch pickup will be offered for youth each Saturday. Free hot meals are available for all youth 18 and younger from 3-4:30 p.m. each day.
Viorel said in addition to the free use and chance to check out the facilities, new members will receive "Y Bucks" and $50 off of their Joiner's Fee if they sign up for a new membership.
For the Welcoming Week, visitors get the chance to discover the Y's core values and activities like wellness and sports programs. Viorel said it's also helpful for people who are "on the fence" about becoming a member.
"It gives them that opportunity to come take part in programs — our fitness classes, our water aerobic classes — to meet our staff and see our facilities for an entire week is something we really enjoy doing for them," Viorel said.
More information about Welcoming Week and the Hannibal YMCA's programs and services is available by calling 573-221-0586, by visiting their website at www.ymcaofhannibal.org or their Facebook page.