HANNIBAL — The YMCA of Hannibal is hosting a food drive from through Friday, Nov. 19.
Any new member can bring 25 canned food items or $25 to cover the Founders Fee. Current members are entered into a drawing for every 10 items they donate. The YMCA is proud to support the community with the help of its members. Half the food donated will go to Douglass Community Center, and the other half will be split between several church food banks.
Veterans Day Breakfast will take place Thursday, Nov. 11 in the YMCA cafe. Participants need to register by calling 573-221-0586. The Founders Fee is waived for all military families, and they receive 10% off monthly dues.
