HANNIBAL — Students who are getting ready to take their holiday break from school can have meals each day when a parent signs up for the Hannibal YMCA’s Meals on the Go program by Tuesday, Dec. 15.
Summer Page, youth and family director at the YMCA, said the idea to have food boxes with two weeks worth of breakfasts and lunches grew from other successful meal programs, like free lunches for youth from 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays. With students going on Christmas break and many families facing challenges due to the circumstances this year, Page and her colleague in charge of food services decided to prepare meals for the duration of the vacation period so any child can have a meal ready to go with a microwave or toaster.
Parents can reserve their spot with their name, email, and phone number, along with their child’s name and whether they prefer white or chocolate milk. So far, about 20 meals have been registered, and Page hopes to have 100 meal boxes ready for the pick-up day from 10 a.m. to 2 pm. Saturday, Dec. 19.
Families can pull up in front of the YCafe door, and a staff member will load the box into their vehicle. Page said all the food is made in the YMCA’s commercial kitchen and will be ready to place in the refrigerator or freezer at home. There’s a variety of meals children can pick at different times, like a pancake, fruit and milk one morning and a toaster pastry, fruit and milk the next.
When kids return on Jan. 4, Page and fellow Y staff members will know children had meals throughout their vacation and didn’t go hungry.
“Our thought was we wanted to help the community, we wanted to be here for the community, that’s our goal,” Page said.
Page is hopeful the first-time program will be a success. Plans also call for a box for Saturday programs, with afternoon suppers or snacks for seven days beginning from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 9.
Denise Damron, executive director with United Way of the Mark Twain Area, said the YMCA provides so many services people think about like youth sports, exercise programs, and other fitness activities — and there are many ways they reach out to support families and children.
“The Y has really in the past two years become a place that is a safe haven for kiddos, a place that they can get a nutritious meal after school,” Damron said, noting the services extend to day care and summer camp.
Damron said the Y stepped up to meet the need for children while schools are closed and she said the community collaboration and the first-time program have made a “beautiful thing.”
Registration opportunities and more information for the vacation Meals on the Go program are available by visiting ymcaofhannibal.org or calling 573-221-0586.